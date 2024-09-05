All You Knead is Biscuits
Celebrated biscuit spot expands into newly vacant Mueller space
Plenty of fancy Austin restaurants have more approachable sister concepts, but Little Ola's Biscuits is in a class of its own; not just for making its connection to fine dining restaurant Olamaie explicit, but also for how popular it is. In fact, it's so popular it's now opening a second location in Mueller sometime in early 2025.
As the name suggests, this pop-up-turned-restaurant deals in flaky buttermilk biscuits, served with a variety of ingredients as sandwiches or just a dressed up pastry bite. Lead by pastry chef Jules Stoddart of MaieB Hospitality, it also includes a few more pastry snacks like cinnamon rolls, hand pies, and cookies.
It'll be located at 1905 Aldrich St., Suite 110, which very recently housed the neighborhood cafe Halcyon. Known for its popular events, the space closed in mid-August. Another location still remains on 4th Street.
If Mueller locals miss the causal drinks, they may find solace in Little Ola's beverage menu, including espresso, artisanal teas, house-made lemonade, and a full bar. The new location will bring some new menu items into the fray, but the release doesn't specify what exactly they'll be.
“I'm thrilled to bring our beloved biscuit to a new yet familiar corner of Austin," said Stoddart in a press release. She was honored in CultureMap's 2024 Tastemaker Awards as one of Austin's top 10 pastry chefs,. “I can’t wait to create a welcoming space where the community can come together and create lasting memories over delicious biscuits.”
Sometimes it's best to just keep it simple.Photo by Nitya Jain
This expansion is important for MaieB Hospitality as the first time the group has cloned a concept into a second location rather than spinning one off. Although some of its restaurants, like Olamaie and Maie Day, represent a more upscale side of dining, the group is no stranger to a casual meal.
MaieB also recently helped revive an Austin classic, Contigo, only about a mile from the new Little Ola's location, under the new name Redbud Ice House. MaieB executive chef and founder Michael Fojtasek looks forward to getting more involved in the Mueller area.
“We're overjoyed to be bringing Little Ola's Biscuits to Mueller," said Fojtasek in the release. "My young family loves The Thinkery, the park, and all the incredible local restaurants like L'Oca D'Oro. The community embrace of Redbud Ice House has us pumped to be doing more for the neighborhood and we can't wait for them to meet our biscuiteers.”
More information about Little Ola’s Biscuits is available at littleolasbiscuits.com.