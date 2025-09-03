Luby's News
Texan chain Luby's opens new 'café' in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin workers looking for lunch can now grab some comfort food from a Texas institution.
A new Luby's — officially named the "Austin Luby's Café - Granger" — has opened at 314 W. 11th St., Ste. 163, at the Travis County Ned Granger Administration Building.
The new location is classified as a café and is notably smaller than the chain's traditional restaurants. But it does seem to serve all the menu classics. Among them, of course, is Luby's famous LuAnn Platter, offering a select entree, two sides and a roll at a "great low price."
The website for the 11th Street location shows that it offers both pick-up via Luby's To-Go and delivery via Favor. The café's hours are 7 am to 3 pm Mondays through Fridays. It's closed on the weekends.
In addition to the downtown café, Luby's website lists two other remaining restaurants in Austin: one at 1410 E. Anderson Ln. and one at 415 W. Slaughter Ln.
What happened to the Luby's of MoPac and Steck Avenue?
In August 2021, KVUE reported that the city was considering turning the former site of a Luby's at 8176 N. Mopac Expressway into affordable housing, pending a zoning change.
Travis Central Appraisal District records show that Luby's Inc. sold the property to RFL LLC in 2022, and then that company sold the property to AR Northwest Hills LP in 2023.
