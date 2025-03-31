Everything is better with a friend, and nearly everything on this biweekly food news roundup comes in a pair or more. From a burger and wine pairing to two Thai New Year celebrations, why choose? You can do it all — just save room for snacks.
Openings and closings
Downtown staple Royal Blue Grocery is losing a location. The 609 Congress Ave. shop is closing because the lease was not renewed. According to coverage by KVUE, owner George Scariano says a lack of public safety in the area led to the demise. The building owner, Annabelle LeBlanc, says it was an issue with changing demographics and preferences. This closure does not appear to affect any other locations. The grocery will have to vacate the space in July.
Rocky's, the colorful seasonal bar at the Austin Motel, has reopened for the spring and summer. (Sorry to bring summer up so soon.) The warm weather hangout offers fruity island drinks, shaved ice, shuffleboard, wine, and more. More on the bar that launched last fall here. Hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 2-9 pm.
Refreshing and fun are the main vibes at Rocky's Bar at the Austin Motel.
Photo by Chad Wadsworth
Other news and notes
Two new brunches have hit the scene in Austin. Bakery chainLa Madeleine is now offering brunch all day, every day. That means new menu items like "croffles" (croissant waffles, of course), avocado toast, and pancakes with fresh berries, plus the bakery's first-ever cocktails. A more local option is just starting at the upscale sports barCover 3, which launches a quarterly series that donates Sunday brunch proceeds to different charities. Weekly brunches from April 6 to June 29 will send 10 percent of their proceeds to Pop-Up Birthday, an organization that makes kids' birthdays special in the foster care system.
Perry's Steakhouse is launching a Legendary Burger Pairing Series, with each installment honoring an "epicurean icon." From now until the end of April, Perry’s Butcher’s Steak Burger — made in-house with steak trimmings — will be paired with a 5-ounce pour of Les Légendes Bordeaux by Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite for $24 total. Like a fancy happy hour option, these pairings will only be available at Bar 79 (the bar inside the steakhouse) from 4-6:30 pm.
This pairing will be available throughout April.Photo courtesy of Perry's Restaurants
Three tasting events on April 12 are vying for Austinites' attention:
- 11 am to 4 pm: Victory Lap is hosting its inaugural Crawfish Cook-Off, featuring 10 University of Texas Greek life and student organizations. More information about the competition on Instagram, and tickets ($15 earlybird) are on sale on Eventbrite.
- Noon to 3:30: The Mimosa Walk takes South First Street with a new Hawaiian theme. Attendees can make stops at retail and hospitality businesses like Blue Suede Austin, the new Dish Society, and Nomade Cocina, with a mimosa to try at each stop. Tickets ($32 plus tax and fee) are available at themimosawalk.com.
- Noon to 6 pm: Armadillo Den, The International Margarita Organization, and Patron Tequila host a Margarita Festival, where local bars and restaurants will compete for the best margarita. Competitors have not yet been named. Tickets (starting at $35 with samples, $20 without) are on sale on Eventbrite.
Continuing on with similar event themes, two Thai restaurants are planning to support the Thai New Year, Songkran, and Austinites can make both without conflict. Sway is celebrating April 11-15 with dishes including drunken noodles and nam khao tod (fried rice salad), plus cocktail specials and other "surprises." On April 13, Thai Fresh is a big outdoor party with Austin Flea, vendors like Mimi's Origamis and Good AM, and of course food by highly regarded Thai Fresh chef Jam Sanitchat.
A Thai feast at Sway.Photo courtesy of Sway
One of Austin's most unique arts institutions, the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum, is hosting its 26th annual Garden Party on April 17. The floral-drenched fundraiser will feature 30 Austin restaurants and chefs including Odd Duck, Barley Swine, Swift's Attic, and Moonshine Grill. Twin Liquors and Tito's Handmade Vodka will provide drinks, and there will be live music and an auction. The party benefits Umlauf's community outreach programs in Title I schools across Austin. Tickets ($225) are available via GiveSmart.