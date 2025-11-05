Mama Betty's Family Grows
Austin Tex-Mex restaurant opens 2nd location with new cocktail lounge
An Austin-based hospitality group is opening a second location for Mama Betty's Tex-Mex and a new cocktail lounge next to each other on the same day, November 13. Mama Betty's, by Carrier5 Hospitality, will be located at 7001 Burnet Road, No. 1101, with Foxtail next door.
Mama Betty's, named after owner Jason Carrier’s late mother, Betty Carrier, has been open on Parmer Lane since March 2022, and has become known for big portions and a fun atmosphere. The large new location, spanning more than 7,600 square feet, will offer the same dishes in a large space with bars inside and outside, a private dining space, and an outdoor patio and lawn.
Customers' favorite dishes, according to a press release, include mesquite-grilled fajitas, Pechuga Navigation (chicken breast with mushrooms, other vegetables, and gravy), Suizas de Sandra Enchiladas, and a Diablo shrimp quesadilla. The expansive menu is based on Tex-Mex standards like enchiladas and nachos, with different flavor combos to infuse variety. There are also classic appetizers and desserts, plus options for vegetarians, pescatarians, and gluten-free diets.
On the beverage menu, guests will find margaritas, specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks.
The new location is as colorful as the original, thanks to work by Stacy Whitworth Interiors, Hatch + Utland Owen Architects and general contractor Citadel Development Services. However, instead of bright colors, designers went for a more cozy and sophisticated feeling, emphasizing more earthy, deep hues.
“Our Mama Betty’s family has grown so much since opening our Parmer Lane location in 2022, and we’re beyond excited to bring my mother’s passion for great Tex-Mex and ‘Whatever It Takes’ hospitality to the Burnet Road neighborhood,” said Carrier in the release. “We can’t wait to welcome our community through our doors and make sure all of our guests leave having felt at home and well-fed.”
Foxtail also aims for comfort rather than maximum stimulation, designed as a "warm, low-lit retreat." There will be 58 seats — much fewer than Mama Betty's, which seats 228 — where guests can enjoy both cocktails and a smaller food menu that's all sharable and not necessarily subject to the same Tex-Mex cuisine. (Fried ravioli and olives give a hint at what's to come, while the rest remains undisclosed.)
Cocktails highlighted in the release include:
- The Ristretto Martini: like an espresso martini with more spice
- The Kitsune: an old-fashioned with Suntory Toki Whisky, honey, and bitters
- The Foxolada: a smooth piña colada layered with toasted coconut and nutmeg
Mama Betty’s is starting with a soft opening phase on Burnet Road, with operating hours from 11 am to 9 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. After the soft opening, hours will match the location on Parmer Lane. More details including information about happy hour, brunch, and online order will come later, and the restaurant is still hiring. Mama Betty's does not accept reservations.
Foxtail will be open from 3 pm to midnight Mondays through Friday, and 11 am to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.