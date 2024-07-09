This Thursday, July 11, Austin’s most beloved greasy spoon, Dirty Martin’s Place, is turning 98 years old. And you’re invited to the party.
Festivities will begin at 11 am when the restaurant opens its doors and will last all day. Happy hour will go from open until close, featuring specials like $4 house margaritas, $12 Lonestar pitchers, and $1 wings. There will also be an all-day raffle for nostalgic Austin items and memorabilia, like original menus from the 1950s, shirts, hats, and various merchandise. Around 7 pm, there will be a cake-cutting and free milkshakes for all.
Dirty Martin’s Place was established in 1926 as Martin’s Kumbak by original owner John Martin. Back then it had a single flat top grill, an eight-stool bar, a small drive-thru out front, and dirt floors. To really get an idea of this restaurant’s history, you’ll also have to picture streetcars rolling by, jalopy-style “motorcars” trundling along, and even the occasional horse-drawn delivery wagon. Pictures of the restaurant through the ages can be seen lining its walls.
Dirty Martin's Place was born in another Austin.Photo courtesy of Dirty Martin's Place
In the early 1950s, concrete foundation was finally poured in, but customers who were already familiar with the restaurant’s dirt floors started affectionately calling the place “Dirty’s.” The name stuck, and seventy years later, it’s still best known as “Dirty Martin’s.”
These days Mark Nemir owns the restaurant, and it has been in his family for generations. According to the restaurant’s General Manager, Daniel Young, Nemir’s grandfather bought the property in the 1930s, and it has been passed down through the family since.
In fact, this restaurant may be just as well-known for its old-school family atmosphere as it is for its food. Young, who has been manager for nearly a decade, says, “We have cooks who have all been here for 20 and 30 years. A lot of these guys are in their sixties, and we really pride ourselves on taking care of our employees. They’re all brothers here; they have each others’ backs. It is a special, special thing.”
Some members of the Dirty Martin's team have been at the restaraunt for decades.Photo courtesy of Dirty Martin's
He says the lunch crowd here tends to be “old Austin regulars, working class folks, and people who work at the Capitol, and dinner is younger; students. It feels like old Austin, and all are welcome.”
This 98th birthday may be especially sentimental for the regulars and employees alike, because for the past several years, Dirty Martin’s future has been in jeopardy.
In 2020, Austin voters approved Proposition A, which would fund Capital Metro’s Project Connect. This project will expand the city’s transit network with new light rail lines and rapid bus routes, a downtown transit tunnel, and other infrastructure improvements.
However, when the project’s plans were first released, Dirty Martin’s Place, along with several other nearby businesses, were right in the new rail’s path and slated to close. For the past two years, Dirty Martin’s and members of the community have been pushing back on these plans, gaining more than 24,000 signatures on a petition to “Save Dirty Martin’s Place.” Now, it looks like their efforts have paid off. Earlier this year, the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) confirmed that it will now be moving bus and bike lanes on Guadalupe to nearby streets, so the light rail can continue down Guadalupe without removing any businesses.
Locals wouldn't let the historical landmark go without a fight.Photo courtesy of Dirty Martin's Place
In an interview with KVUE, Lindsay Wood, the Executive Vice President of Engineering and Construction for the plan said, “We’ve come up with some new design solutions that still balance the needs of moving people in, really, all modes through that area, but avoid any conflicts with buildings and structures.”
She added, “We still have a lot of runway in front of us. We have a long process to go through both federally and to meet local requirements.”
Currently Project Connect is in the federal project development phase, but this may be slowed as it is facing a lawsuit brought by a group that includes Dirty Martin’s Place.
Young says they’re being advised, “Don’t start celebrating until you get something in writing.” He adds, “It really has been a headache, but we are very cautiously optimistic.”
So while Young isn’t quite ready to “celebrate being free from a train taking us out,” he says, “This is a real opportunity for us to bring all of these supporters together and thank them and let them know how appreciative we are. The people of Austin definitely spoke, and I am just really feeling proud of this community.”
The personal connections continue.Photo courtesy of Dirty Martin's Place
Dirty Martin’s Place is located at 2808 Guadalupe St. and will be open from 11 am to 10 pm for its 98th birthday on July 11.