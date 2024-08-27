Bird's Eye Meal
Famed artist brings spectacular dinners to Austin and more Texas cities
Despite all of the earthiness of Austin restaurants, this may be the closest they've ever gotten to nature. An extravagant dinner series by a land artist will have three renowned local chefs plating up family-style meals in the fields at Brenham's Whitehurst Farm, Austin's Boggy Creek Farm, and Hye's William Chris Vineyards on September 28, September 29, October 5, and October 6, respectively.
Outstanding in the Field dinners are true special-occasion events, weighing in at $385-$395 per person. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, unless you happen to follow around Jim Denevan, the visionary behind the incredibly long, white tables that snake through unique landscapes in this international series. These four are the only ones in Texas in 2024, which is actually great since many states are skipped over entirely.
Denevan's art is best viewed aerially; people may be familiar with his geometric sand drawings and mounds, which fit together like crop circles when seen from above. On the ground, the tables feel more like an artsy wedding set-up, but there is something whimsical about seating 50 or more people side-by-side. Combined with the grandeur of a sprawling ranch or mountain ridge, it's like a portal into a different state of mind.
A past dinner at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey.Photo by Brighton Denevan, courtesy of Outstanding in the Field
Besides the aesthetic elements, these dinners also share a symbiotic relationship between the host and whichever renowned local chef is showing off that evening. Texas foodies will likely recognize these names and places:
- September 28, 2024: Shadow Creek Ranch in Bowie, with guest chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast. Alta Marfa Winery & Vineyard joins as the guest winery.
- September 29:, 2024: Whitehurst Farm in Brenham, with guest chefs Evelyn Garcia of Jūn and Jane Wild of Jane Wild Studios. Soto Vino joins as the guest winery.
- October 5: Boggy Creek Farm in Austin, with guest chef Rick Lopez of La Condesa. Mountain Valley Spring Water joins as the guest beverage producer.
- October 6: William Chris Vineyards in Hye, with guest chef Amanda Turner of Olamaie. Vista Brewing joins as the guest brewery.
More than romantic sightseeing opportunities, these venues are usually food producers and land stewards, and the hosts at past dinners have taken some time to teach visitors about their work. When guests arrive at 3 pm, they can enjoy cocktails and explore the space; then the host gives a talk or even a demonstration.
At Boggy Creek Farm, family members Carol Ann Sayle and Tracy and Jack Geyer offer insight into their no-till approach to farming, resulting in rich, nutrient-dense soil. At both Shadow Creek Ranch and Whitehurst Farm, animals are a big part of the picture, whether it's free-roaming birds, cows, and hogs, or visiting deer. At the only winery of the lot, William Chris Vineyards, guests will get a close look at how wines are produced by one of the world's best.
After that, things continue on as they would at any dinner party, with guests sharing large plates of self-serve bites in several courses. Of course, the specifics all depend on each chef and what they'd like to emphasize for the night. Whatever it is, sharing the plates further encourages guests to interact with others across the table or on either side.
A past dinner at Sage Farm Goat Dairy in Stowe, Vermont.Photo by Jesse Schloff, courtesy of Outstanding in the Field
This isn't the first time the Outstanding in the Field series has visited Austin. It has been to Boggy Creek Farm before, as far back as 2005. In 2023 it also explored Umlauf Sculpture Garden, a more cloistered and art-led experience.
The aspirational price notwithstanding, it looks like every one of these dinners is selling out, according to the booking website. See below for links to each dinner. More information about the series in general is available at outstandinginthefield.com.