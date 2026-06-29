All Night Long
6 P. Terry's shops expand to 24-hour service after Austin flagship closes
A 3 am burger won't bring back the iconic P. Terry's Burger Stand location on I-35 that just closed June 28. However, P. Terry's hopes that as one 24-hour location goes under, six new ones can provide a morale boost to drivers in Central Texas.
The flagship on I-35, also called the Capital Plaza location, closed to make way for the ongoing I-35 expansion. P. Terry's founder and co-owner Patrick Terry appeared at the Capital Plaza restaurant in a video to "say goodbye" and announce to social media that the six locations are switching to 24-hour service. These locations already exist; it is only their hours that are new. The video's caption also announces that breakfast now starts earlier, at 4 am.
Three are in Austin: Parmer (12301 N. Mopac Expy.), Research (12018 Research Blvd.), and Oltorf (1800 E. Oltorf St.). In our story when the Capital Plaza closure was announced, we also recommended the Slaughter (8600 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd SB) and Tech Ridge (12901 N. IH 35) locations as 24-hour alternatives near I-35.
The other three newly nocturnal locations are out of town. One is in Bastrop (484 W. SH 71) and the other two are in Greater San Antonio: Med Center (8443 Wurzbach Rd.) and Potranco (327 TX-1604 Loop).
"I hope you'll join us at these six new 24-hour locations, and thanks again for everything you do for P. Terry's," Terry said in the video. "We could not be more appreciative."
The I-35 expansion is a controversial process which has now replaced other businesses seen as emblematic of Austin's interesting culture, including Stars Café and West China Tea.
Business owners receive relocation grants from the state, softening the blow. Some silver linings, such as more permanent, nicer spaces for some of the business that have moved, have emerged. But moving — and time closed in the interim — is a big change nonetheless that might also change the customer base of each business.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) broke ground on the expansion project in 2023. It's scheduled to continue until 2033, and it will affect access to other public destinations, such as parks. Much of the project's budget and design work has centered around "cap and stitch" proposals that bring other roads together across the highway and house businesses and public spaces. However, it is difficult to reach consensus on these costly projects that are prone to delays.