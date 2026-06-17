The Drive-through In the Sky
P. Terry's to close Austin flagship to make way for I-35 expansion
No one is impervious to the slow chaos of I-35 construction, and that includes P. Terry's Burger Stand. Austin's famous burger chain has announced that it will close its 24-hour flagship location at 5701 N. IH 35 to make way for the controversial highway expansion project. Called the Capital Plaza location, it will close June 28.
Patrick Terry, the co-founder and co-owner of P. Terry's, delivered the news personally in a video posted on social media.
"It is a really sad day for the P. Terry's family. We have been so proud to be here," said Terry. "We think this building is iconic. We love our location. We've been able to serve the people in Central Texas at this location for so long, but we must go, and there's not anything we can do about it."
The Capital Plaza location is perhaps the most recognizable P. Terry's thanks to the avant-garde roof that extends in a long triangle over a narrow patio and garden. The building's form, designed by Michael Hsu Office Of Architecture, nods to so many midcentury drive-throughs while creating a unique visual footprint that's impossible to miss while driving on the highway.
Presumably P. Terry's, which just launched an employee ownership trust and profit-sharing program, can afford to replace the 10-year-old building, and grants will be on the way from the Texas Department of Transportation. However, there is no guarantee that a new location is coming or that it will serve the same neighborhood or commuting routes.
The closest remaining location to Capital Plaza when it closes will be the Koenig location at 5900 N. Lamar Blvd. For folks driving on I-35, there are locations either immediately on or slightly removed from the highway at Slaughter (8600 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd SB), Oltorf (1800 E. Oltorf St.), and Tech Ridge (12901 N. IH 35). The Slaughter and Tech Ridge locations are open 24 hours.