Bubbly News
Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse releases rare private-label Champagne
Champagne lovers seeking a rare new sip of the real thing can hit Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, the Houston-based restaurant chain, which is celebrating its 46th anniversary in an especially bubbly manner: with an exclusive new Perry’s Reserve Premier Cru Champagne.
According to a release, Perry’s has collaborated with the family-owned Maurice Philippart Champagne House, who've been crafting fine Champagne in France since 1827, to produce its own brand name grower’s Premier Cru from the esteemed village of Chigny-les-Roses near Reims.
The result: a Perry's label Carte d'Or Premier Cru, offering a golden hue and fine bubbles, with notes of white flowers and a citrus finish.
Perry's began offering it in July at all locations including Austin at 114 W. 7th St. and 11801 Domain Blvd.
Doing a special house label wine is not new for Perry's; they already have a Perry's-labeled Reserve Chardonnay, Rose, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Big Red (a Bordeaux varietal Blend), made via partnerships with wineries based in California.
But the Champagne represents a different kind of partnership, says Perry's chief strategy officer & chief marketing officer Lesa Sorrentino.
"We partnered with Maurice Philippart because they claim eight generations of tradition, and when we sat down with them, we loved the wine," she says. "They're entrenched in French culture and in the Champagne region where they're a recognized name. But they're not as well known in the U.S. We're the first importer to partner together with them, and we were excited not only about the opportunity to showcase this historic house, but also for the opportunity to create a premier cru with them."
Founded by Maurice Philippart, the house began as a small-scale operation, with Maurice focusing on cultivating his vineyards in Hautvillers, a village famous for its historical association with Dom Pérignon. The estate’s vineyards are primarily planted with the three main Champagne grape varieties — Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay — each contributing to the house’s distinctive blends.
At Perry's, the Champagne is available by the glass, in a standard 5-oz pour as well as a larger 7.5-oz pour, and is also available by the bottle, for $130, a relative steal by bubbly standards.
"We really wanted to offer premier cru quality at an approachable price point," Sorrentino says.
However you order, you'll get a complimentary Perry's Champagne Biscuit, a delicate, crisp cookie dusted in powdered sugar. It's their version of a centuries-old confection called the Biscuit of Reims, also called Biscuits Rose, also called just plain old "pink champagne biscuit."
The biscuit — which has a unique texture … airy but crunchy, a light rose color, and a delicate flavor — is a tradition that that dates back to the 1600s. You're encouraged to dunk it into the Champagne or tea, with its main appeal seemingly being that it's pink.
"It's a fun adventure for us that also highlights the fact that Champagne is more versatile than many people realize,” says Perry's Beverage Director Paige Stroud. “It’s not just a toast at the start of the evening. We’re showcasing how beautifully it pairs not only with the seafood but also our signature steaks and our famous pork chop.”
Guests can sample Perry’s Reserve Premier Cru Champagne as part of a Reserve Anniversary Wine Flight for $20, which includes three 2-ounce pours of Perry’s Reserve Premier Cru Champagne, Chardonnay and Rosé for a broader tasting experience — but it's available only through July 31. The Champagne and the pink biscuit will be available indefinitely.