Cutting Back, Moving Forward
Ingredient-focused Austin eatery Picnik reopens with one main dish a day
Picnik is back, and it looks nothing like the Picnik regulars have known for the past several years. The new version of the business cuts back on waste, presenting a small daily menu based on whatever ingredients are in that day.
On July 27, founder Naomi Seifter announced on Instagram that she was closing the Burnet Road restaurant effective immediately, promising something new soon. She said in the announcement that the refurbished concept would be a "perfect representation of what we believe healthy, nourishing, health-promoting food should look like in 2026 and beyond."
The following weeks brought a steady stream of teasers on Picnik's social media, to a mixture of dubious and excited commenters.
Then, on August 24, Picnik reopened with its new concept in place: a single main plate on offer each day, scrawled on a blackboard with its price, plus a couple of smaller, optional dishes. Gone is the sprawling menu of sweet coffee drinks, grab-and-go meals, desserts, and staples like gluten-free burgers and chicken tenders that had defined the restaurant for years.
For Seifter, the new format is a return to where it all started. She opened the original Picnik in 2013 out of a 160-square-foot reclaimed shipping container on South Lamar. The initial concept was built around coffee, juice, and simple food made with high-quality ingredients.
"We wanted to provide a service for people with coffee, juices, grab-and-go food, soups, and meals where ingredient quality and nourishment are the top priorities," Seifter says. "Because you go to many coffee shops... and it's corn syrup; poor quality dairy. And I was like, how do we create a similar experience for people, but with better ingredients?"
The main dish always includes a protein, a starch, a non-starchy vegetable, a salad, and a sauce. Photo courtesy of Picnik
The concept found an audience fast, and by 2016 Seifter had opened a full restaurant at 4801 Burnet Road. A second brick-and-mortar opened off South First during several years when Seifter stepped back from day-to-day operations, though it has since closed. The menu at the Burnet Road location also changed substantially in her absence. She returned to day-to-day ownership last December.
By the time Seifter took over again, she says the business was losing money, and reversing years of recipe changes would mean an even more expensive menu. All of this plus a naturally slower summer season left Seifter feeling like there was no choice but to close immediately and relaunch.
"I couldn't have even made it another week, honestly, with the position we were in," Seifter says.
The new one-plate model solves two problems at once. It's a financial fix, since the team can purchase a small number of ingredients and combine them creatively as needed, and it's a return to the ingredient-first philosophy the restaurant was built on. Seifter says the system allows for the best quality ingredients and pride in the cooking.
Each day, the kitchen builds one main dish around a protein, a starch, a non-starchy vegetable, a salad, and a sauce, using whatever ingredients come in that morning. On the menu, this shows up as a $30 plate, with some side dish options for about $15, though Seifter emphasizes that guests can always order half portions.
"I feel like people can eat here for less than before, honestly, because we have these small plates," she says.
This peach, watermelon, and feta salad is one examples of the small, rotating option of side plates on offer daily.Photo courtesy of Picnik
The menu is largely paleo (using ingredients like Paleolithic humans would have eaten) and every dish is free of gluten, seed oils, refined sugars, and peanuts. Dairy, nut, and egg options are available depending on the dish. It makes Picnik a rare Austin spot where diners with food allergies or sensitivities, alongside paleo eaters, can order freely without cross-checking every ingredient.
Business started slow after the relaunch, but Seifter says it's steadily picking up. Coffee isn't back on the menu yet, but Seifter says it will be. For now, the focus is squarely on the plate.
"This business is in complete alignment for the first time ... ever," Seifter says. "It feels so good."
Picnik is located at 4801 Burnet Rd. According to a Google Maps listing, operating hours are daily from 11 am to 8 pm. The menu revealed each morning.