News You Can Eat
New Italian ice trailer and pasta pop-up perk up Austin food news
Ephemerality is all the rage in Austin food this week, whether it's at new food trailers or local pop-ups. Italian culture takes the lead for dinner and dessert below, with other options for lovers of coffee, jazz, and sports.
Openings and closings
Lobos Hospitality (the group behind Toasty Badger and Powder Room) has debuted a new luxury sports bar called Austin Sports Club at 205 E. 3rd St. The concept is a collaboration between Lobos and retired Houston basketball player Kevin Durant and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. Austin Sports Club serves an upscale steakhouse menu, shows games on TVs (but considers sports a "third" priority to eating and socializing), and encourages a "smart casual dress code" and shows
Popular local coffee roaster Talisman Coffee has opened a second trailer at 343 S. Congress Ave. downtown. Talisman's owners are part of a 35-acre coffee farm in Nicaragua, where their parents produce natural and honey natural coffee beans, the roaster's website says. The coffee is handpicked and naturally processed. Talisman's original trailer is located at the Far Out Lounge.
A new dessert concept called Good Ice Co. quietly opened in early August at 979 Springdale Rd in East Austin. The trailer sells Italian ice made with real fruit in interesting flavors: Pacific Coast strawberry, mango habanero lime, Japanese yuzu, and dark cherry kola. Guests can also try all four in a flight. More flavors are coming for the winter (a press release teases flavors like Madagascar vanilla and caramelized fig or toasted marshmallow and cinnamon with finishing drizzles).
Other news and notes
Austin's new prohibition-inspired jazz lounge Nica on 4th is turning a year old and celebrating its birthday starting Thursday, September 17, and continuing on through the weekend. Revelers can expect live jazz the whole time, plus, drinks and an entire food program that weren't there when the concept opened — basically a regular night at Nica, but with an extra air of celebration. Nica has also announced that it is now available for event rentals.
Vietnamese and Thai pop-up Mam Mam is graduating to brick-and-mortar soon, but first: more pop-ups. Diners can get familiar with the concept at collaborations with Small's Wine Bar and Lao'd Bar. The takeover at Small's will be open September 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 4-9 pm, serving up a special menu with "about six" new dishes and wine pairings, plus a pizza collab combining garlic-Thai basil cream sauce with spicy ground pork. The Lao'd Bar engagement is only on Thursday, October 8, from 5-9 pm. Mam Mam chef Kris Hoang will be stationed outside the building serving some signature dishes.
French bistro Épicerie is going to be serving an all-Italian menu for a week, from September 21-26, 5-9 pm. This is becoming a regular, but infrequent series for Épicerie, which says on Instagram some of the dishes will be new, while some will be the same as they were on the previous pop-up menu. According to a press release, dishes include spaghetti and meatballs, other homemade pastas, garlic bread, and tiramisu. There will also be Italian-inspired cocktails and Italian wines by the glass. Reservations are open now, and the restaurant warns that they'll probably fill up fast.