The countdown to Father’s Day has begun, and Austin is more ready than ever with specials all around town. This year, Father’s Day falls on June 15, making this the time to lock down a way to recognize the dads and father figures in our lives.
There’s a little bit of everything for sips and eats, from elevated steak dinners to brunch, adorable cakes, and more laid-back affairs to suit every type of dad. Here are 10 sweet and savory ways to celebrate Father’s Day in Austin.
Loro
Friday, June 13, to Sunday, June 15
Why celebrate one day when you can do it all weekend? The Asian-inspired smokehouse will have a juicy dinner special ($29) for Father’s Day weekend with tender prime rib, yuzu-horseradish cream, charred broccoli, and brisket jus. Patrons can also enjoy Knob Creek bourbon on the rocks or in old fashioneds for $9. Loro has two locations at the Domain Northside and on South Lamar Boulevard. No reservations needed.
Geraldine’s at Hotel Van Zandt
Sunday, June 15, 9 am to 2 pm
In true Austin fashion, Geraldine’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a vinyl brunch featuring yacht rock and classic rock hits from DJ Pete, plus the option to bring your own vinyl. The food specials include a Texas-style menu with chilaquiles, a hot honey fried chicken sandwich, and a healthier breakfast bowl. Specialty cocktails include a buzzy cold brew with Kahlua and the bar's own take on a peach bellini featuring rosé wine and fresh fruit. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Odds Bar Bistro
Sunday, 10 am to 2 pm
For brunch vibes, Odds Bar & Bistro in Round Rock has you covered. Enjoy both homey and chef-elevated options like the Odds Benedict with prosciutto and garlic bacon chard, bacon pancakes topped with spicy syrup, and french toast soaked in vanilla custard. Mimosas are available for $2 like they are every Sunday, and the deal extends to $2 beers for dads for the holiday. Reservations are available on Resy. [Update: this entry has been changed to reflect a change in the offering.]
Grill, Gusto, & Grand Turismo at Hotel Viata
Sunday, 11 am
Trade the bustle of the city for the relaxing Texas Hill Country at Hotel Viata. A chef-curated grill buffet includes braised beef, barbecue pork shoulder, and grilled sausage, plus smoked gouda mac and cheese and more. Enjoy bourbon tastings from Still Austin Whiskey Co. and live music. To complete the experience, there will be luxury test drives from Lamborghini Austin. Tickets ($50 per adult, $25 per kid) are available on hotelviata.com.
Aba Austin
Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm
For the dads who prefer a relaxed and elevated atmosphere, head over to Aba for a Mediterranean feast. Specials include a grilled Angus hanger steak infused with black garlic and rosemary jus, and a Woodford Reserve whiskey cocktail named Drop Dad Gorgeous. Add a few of Aba’s mezze favorites like muhammara or whipped feta for an unforgettable dinner. Specials are only available during dine-in lunch and dinner. Reserve a table here.
Perry’s Steakhouse
Sunday, 11 am
Treat dad to a traditional steak dish at Perry’s Steakhouse, which is opening a few hours early for lunch service on Father’s Day. The special includes a 22-ounce caramelized prime rib dinner special for $69, cooked to your preference with signature steak butter and homemade horseradish cream available for dine-in or to go. Their Pork Chop Sunday Supper special will also be available, along with brunch-inspired cocktails. Reservations are available online.
Hotel Magdalena
Sunday, 11 am
For the laid-back, but classy dad, Hotel Magdalena may be the perfect fit. Father’s Day specials include a $15 burger and beer deal at both its full-service restaurants, Summer House on Music Lane and the Magdalena Bar. Make it extra special by turning it into a staycation with the hotel’s special rate for locals; or experience a new high with stoner snacks and CBD-infused tea and cocktails during the High Tea Experience ($65 for 2 people). Reservations available on OpenTable.
Stella San Jac
Sunday, 3-9:30 pm
A Father’s Day brunch is the best way to bid farewell to this beloved Austin restaurant. Stella San Jac’s specials include a prime ribeye meal with mashed potatoes and charred broccolini for $60, plus Elijah Craig old fashioneds all day for $5 when ordered together. Dads will get some extra love with a complementary pair of Elija Craig-branded socks. Stella San Jac's last day of service is June 27. Reservations available on OpenTable.
SusieCakes
In-store pick-up
For a uniquely sweet gift that everyone can enjoy, try Dad’s Little Artist Cake, made with a downloadable template that kids can draw on to be included as edible cake decoration. The famous bakery also offers a Father’s Day cookie cake, cupcakes, and more themed cakes in vanilla, old-fashioned chocolate, and a marble of both. Store pick-up and nationwide shipping are available at susiecakes.com.
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Sunday, all day
A sweet treat for Father’s Day, and it’s completely free? Austin-based ice cream shop is honoring dads with a complimentary scoop of their choice. The special includes Lick Honest Ice Cream’s signature and seasonal flavors like Just Peachy, made with Texas peaches; coconut cream pie for a dairy-free option; and the adventurous cilantro lime, among others. Available all day at all Licks locations.