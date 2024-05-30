round rock ramen
Ramen Tatsu-Ya prepares its first bowls for Round Rock in early June
No restaurant has truly universal appeal, but Ramen Tatsu-Ya has come pretty close, serving as Austin's de facto main ramen spot. That influence spread all the way to Houston in 2017, yet Austin-adjacent towns have still had to travel into the city to enjoy the admittedly urban ramen spot.
This travel will be moot for Round Rock residents on June 2, when the newest location opens at 2132 North Mays Street, Suite 960, in the Rock Creek Plaza. There it'll be sandwiched between car dealerships and other chain restaurants including another Austin classic, Kerbey Lane Cafe.
The exterior of this location is a little less funky than usual.Photo by Likeness Studio
Some people in Round Rock may have already been enjoying visiting the Lakeline location that opened about a year ago, but the new location is now the farthest north, as well as a much more convenient option for folks in Hutto and some parts of Pflugerville (who may have favored the Research Boulevard location, if they went at all).
Those who haven't tried this ramen might be swayed by Chef Tatsu Aikawa's experience in a Michelin-starred kaiseki and sushi bar called Urasawa in Los Angeles, or by Ramen Tatsu-Ya's presence on best-of lists by Bon Appétit and Time Out.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya mostly sticks to the classics on its streamlined menu. Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya
Each Ramen Tatsu-Ya location is slightly different, and this one seems fitting for the suburbs. It looks a little more spacious and more streamlined — instead of the scratched-up tables and strand board crates to sit on, the still wooden furniture is looking a lot more polished in Round Rock. So, too, is the exterior signage, which replaces the artsy brushstroke logo with more straightforward "RAMEN" sans serif letters, plus the square Tatsu-Ya logo as an afterthought. Perhaps brand recognition still has a ways to go up there.
The bar at this location also looks slightly smaller and tucked away, although a neon sign (by Austin's Ion Art) heralding "live noods" makes the sequestered area feel a bit more fun and naughty. Like most ramen restaurants, this isn't a full bar — just a place to sit alone and enjoy the meal while getting a peek behind the scenes at the kitchen. A signature mural by Michael Sieben and Show Goat brings the usual Tatsu-Ya charm.
A fun sign marks the spot for solo ramen-eaters.Photo by Likeness Studio
The menu will be the same one people know and love, with a fairly streamlined set of offerings including a chicken shoyu broth, a pork tonkotsu, and a vegan option, plus some starters and add-ins like flavor bombs. The restaurant is also celebrating its opening with some specials, for one day each over the course of the first week.
From the announcement:
- Sunday, June 2 — First 50 guests receive a free Round Rock-specific t-shirt (sizes may vary)
- Monday, June 3 — Free signature house-brewed tea with every ramen purchase
- Tuesday, June 4 — Free $10 gift card with every $100 gift card sold
- Wednesday, June 5 — Free Maine Root soda with every ramen order
- Thursday, June 6 — Free flavor bomb with every ramen bowl
- Friday, June 7 — Half off sake slushies
- Saturday, June 8 — Free kids bowl (no modifications) with every adult ramen purchase
- June 2-30 — Enter to win a year’s worth of ramen (one $600 gift card) by signing up for the latest Ramen Tatsu-Ya news via email
“The response to the news of Ramen Tatsu-Ya opening in Round Rock has been tremendous; Fans have been asking for years for us to open further north in the Austin area, and we’re glad to be making that a reality," said Tatsu-Ya president Phil Stanton in the press release. "We anticipate this being the first of a few new shops to come in the near future."
The Round Rock Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open daily for both dine-in and takeout service, from 11 am to 10 pm. More information about the chain, now with seven locations, is available at ramen-tatsuya.com.