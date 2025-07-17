Keep Austin boozy
Feisty new cocktail bar off West 6th seeks 'revenge' for real Austin
A sultry new cocktail bar named Revenge, which debuted in a limited capacity on West 6th Street in February, is now open in full. July marks its official grand opening with updated hours and added access to the new patio space.
The aesthetic certainly seems to lean into the chic trends of contemporary Austin cocktail bars. But a press release calls the concept "a rebellion against forces trying to turn the city into something that it's not."
Citing a "deep love for Austin and the people who make this city what it is — especially those in the service industry," founder Emily Smitheal said in the release that Revenge was a tangible response to "outsiders" trying to make Austin the next Vegas, Los Angeles, or Miami.
"Revenge Bar is about reclaiming what makes Austin, Austin: bold cocktails, warm service, weird vibes, and good people," Smitheal said. "We’re here to raise the bar, not just for drinks, but for how this city shows up for itself."
A look at the bar setup inside Revenge.Photo courtesy of Revenge Bar
The bar's expert staff can craft guests a custom cocktail or one of Revenge's signature drinks. For example, the Devil Made Me Do It, a spin on the classic margarita, involves the standard tequila base with a kick of spice and hints of orange, lime, blackberry, and agave.
Ever thought of a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cold foam for an espresso martini? The team at Revenge sure did, adding it to the Sleep on It, Sweetheart, an espresso martini. There's also a Crystal Coffin with Tanqueray gin, and a Honda Mommy — a nod to the often under-appreciated red wine and Coke combination.
Revenge will also have DJ sets on Friday and Saturday nights, in addition to other programming for the upcoming months.
Revenge Bar is located at 508 West Ave. (look for the red door), with operating hours Tuesdays through Wednesdays, from 4 pm to midnight, and Thursdays through Sundays from 4 pm to 2 am. Happy hour is every day from 4-6 pm, with half off wine bottles and $2 off wells, Titos, Rosaluna, and Lalo.