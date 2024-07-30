best drinks in atx
Top Austin cocktail bar's sister space expands service after renovations
Local cocktail lovers who can’t get enough of the innovative selection at The Roosevelt Room can now explore the popular bar’s adjoining event space, The Eleanor. It's now open every Friday and Saturday with a full menu of 30 original and classic cocktails, beer, wine, and snacks.
The Eleanor’s shift from private event space to weekend nightlife hangout comes after the Roosevelt Room's temporary closure in early July to redo the floors, reopening July 12. The Eleanor opened to the public to avoid a gap in service for would-be Roosevelt Room visitors, but now both are staying open. More renovations are scheduled throughout the year, but the team has not disclosed yet what those renovations will entail.
The main difference between the two spaces — now that both are accessible on an ongoing basis — is that The Eleanor will serve walk-ins only, whereas reservations are typically highly recommended at the very busy Roosevelt Room. The Eleanor has always been in flux, having started as a temporary idea, and moved back and forth between special events and regular weekend service at least once since then.
Among the list of house cocktails on The Eleanor’s new menu is the Yellowstone Sour, a bright-tasting creation consisting of spruce-infused Caravedo Torontel Pisco, St. George Terroir Gin, La Venenosa Raicilla Sierra del Tigre, muscat grape syrup, yuzu marmalade, kumquat juice, egg white, malic acid, alpine bitters, and black spruce aromatics.
Fans of a Bee’s Knees will appreciate the bar’s unique spin on the classic cocktail, called Show Business, which contains beeswax, Hendrick’s Neptunia Gin, raw wildflower honey, ginger, lemon, and lavender and chamomile bitters. The libation is aesthetically served in a coupe glass covered in yogurt powder, witch hazel, and golden honey powder.
The Show Business cocktail is garnished with a beautiful flower.Photo courtesy of The Eleanor
Classic cocktail purists can also enjoy a wide selection of 12 traditional, yet elevated creations, such as a French 75, a Paper Plane, a Negroni, and more. These classics are a reminder of what the two bars are really known for: serving high quality drinks without too much pretension.
For guests who prefer something low-ABV, The Eleanor offers two tipples: the Peace Treaty, with Iichiko Silhouette Barley Sochu as a base; and the Armistice, which is a sweet-and-savory amalgamation of Lustau Amontillado sherry, marshmallow-demerara syrup, miso Shio Koji, whole egg, and liquorice root. The latter is boldly garnished with grated Sapore Mitica cheese and bourbon-barrel smoked cacao. Four non-alcoholic mocktails round out the mixed drink menu: Pass the Buck, Express-No Martini, Na’Groni, and Call Me Old Fashioned.
The Armistice combines sweet sherry with savory elements like miso Shio Koji and Sapore Mitica cheese to create a delicious flavor profile with every sip.Photo courtesy of The Eleanor
In addition to the mixed drinks, the bar offers a selection of local beers like the Live Oak Pilz, (512) Pecan Porter, Austin Beerworks' Peacemaker, Austin Eastciders Original Dry Hard Cider, and more. A curated selection of wines — covering the bases of red, white, rosé, and sparkling — round out the menu.
The shared kitchen between the Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor will provide 15 different food offerings, from classic bar bites like sweet and spicy nuts, marinated olives, and sumac and pepper popcorn; to a gouda and mild cheddar grilled cheese or a classic reuben sandwich. Guests can also take their pick between a spiked vanilla ice cream, pistachio matcha ice cream, or the Roosevelt Room’s vanilla goat cheesecake.
The Eleanor is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 1 am. More information can be found on theeleanoratx.com.