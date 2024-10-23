A Night At The Opry
New brasserie with classic French dishes serenades downtown Austin
A new French café called Serenade is opening in Austin's 2nd Street District on Sunday, October 27. The beautiful French brasserie looks like a celebrity restaurant outside of the Louvre, but it won't rest on good looks. It intends to hold up to even the pickiest Austin foodie's standards.
Serenade (200 Lavaca St.) will serve a daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with brunch on weekends. Dishes will include French classics like duck confit with a variety of locally-grown root veggies, and blue crab Benedict featuring Texas Gulf crab on top of griddled corn cakes, poached eggs, and hollandaise.
The drink menu will offer classic cocktails, wines, European and local beers, and signature drinks like the Bird Nest — a spritzy cocktail with a seasonal shrub.
And that’s why it’s called the Bird Nest.Photo by Nick Barnes
At the helm of this kitchen is Chef Johnny Ray, who has previously worked with Contigo Catering and Geraldine's, and has 14 years of additional culinary experience.
"We've crafted the restaurant to enthrall both Austin’s most distinguished visitors and most discerning foodies,” says director of food and beverage Nate McCabe in a press release. “Whether stopping by Serenade for lunch with a coworker, happy hour drinks on the patio, or a decadent dinner for date night, there’s something for everyone.”
That's not wallpaper; it's cowhide.Photo by Nick Barnes
This posh new restaurant, fitted with high ceilings, tons of natural light, and shining marble floors, certainly fits in with its 2nd Street surroundings. And it’s not a coincidence; some of the surrounding buildings are owned by the same group, which is pouring $60 million into renovations.
Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Nashville’s Ryman Hospitality Properties, owns several hotels and venues including Nashville's famous Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, and as of 2022, Austin's ACL Live at Moody Theater. In fact, Ryman Hospitality owns the entire block, dubbed Block 21; the group bought it from Stratus Properties for a cool $260 million.
You know the floors are nice when you want them in the food shots.Photo by Nick Barnes
Since Ryman Hospitality owns the entire area now, it can be shaped however the group sees fit. More renovation plans are underway and will be announced in the coming weeks. Whether it’ll keep looking like Austin or more like Nashville remains to be seen.
Serenade will be open starting Sunday, October 27, from 7 am to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays. More information is available at serenadeaustin.com.