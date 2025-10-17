Pizza News
New pizza window slings thin-crust pies from Rainey Street sports bar
A new pizza window is now open at a Rainey Street sports bar. Side Piece Pies is located inside Victory Lap at 85 Rainey St., a second Austin location for the University of Texas-adjacent sports bar. The new bar opened August 30.
Side Piece Pies is a concept by LV Hospitality, tying it to several other well-known restaurants and bars around town including Love Supreme Pizza Bar, Daydreamer Coffee, Fleet Coffee, Tiger Lilly, and Other Racquet Social Club, which hosts some local food trucks.
According to a press release, Austinites can look forward to an "unfiltered, satisfying take on pizza." Photos show a pie that looks as close to one from New York as an Austinite is going to find anywhere in the city: thin, relatively large slices with a well-cooked crust — it also happens to be sourdough, and fermented for 48 hours.
Varieties include a classic pepperoni, a sausage and pesto made with sunflower seeds and pepperoncini, a standard cheese pizza elevated with lemon-infused ricotta cream, and a white slice with ricotta cream, mozzarella, and preserved lemon. Other menu items include "dunks & drizzles" — ranch, chili crisp, hot honey, and creamy Buffalo sauce — plus Buffalo chicken wings. The menu is simple for now, but new flavors are joining the fray soon, and rotating slice specials will keep things moving.
“Pizza is having its moment, and we’re ready to make our mark,” said executive chef Brockton Lane in the release. “Bringing Side Piece Pies to Rainey Street is just the beginning. With our unapologetic attitude and crave-worthy slices, we’re here to make Side Piece Pies Austin’s main slice.”
After grabbing slices at the walk-up window, customers can enjoy them on Victory Lap’s patio.
Side Piece Pies is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 4-10 pm, Thursdays from 2-10 pm, Fridays from noon to 10 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm.