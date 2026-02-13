Long Days Ahead
All-day bar by former Whisler's manager lights up Hill Country
The sun is rising on a new concept by a former longtime manager at Whisler's, a popular bar in Austin. Solstice, an "all-day gathering place" serving coffee, cocktails, and bites from local food trucks, will open in Jonestown, near Lake Travis, in March.
The idea behind Solstice is simple, revolving mostly around drinks, Hill Country surroundings, and a type of hospitality that welcomes guests to stick around. Remote workers are welcome, according to a press release, putting Solstice in line with many of Austin's signature amorphous hangs — but this time, about 45 minutes from the center of the larger city.
The remoteness is an important draw, and Jonestown is an International Dark Sky Community, meaning that it follows certain commitments to reducing light pollution. The business prominently mentions this on its website, but does not specify what it will mean for how it operates. Regardless, it should be a good place to see stars.
Solstice offers indoor and outdoor seating, a second-story covered patio, and oak trees for shade. At night, musicians will play acoustic sets.
"We poured decades of hospitality and design expertise into Solstice to create a space that feels both world-class and deeply local, modern yet natural," said Solstice founder Matthew Wenger in the release. "Our purpose was to create a true community hub where neighbors can slow down and savor the moment, whether they're meeting friends for coffee under the oaks or enjoying an expertly crafted cocktail as the sun sets over the Hill Country."
Investors backing Solstice come from other Austin-area businesses: Jason James is the co-founder of Odd Duck and Sour Duck; Preston and Sarah Keilers are founding partners of Lightstream Presents, which encompasses a handful of venues across Central Texas, including Haute Spot in Cedar Park.
"Every detail at Solstice reflects a passion for genuine hospitality and authenticity," said Preston Keilers. "Being Jonestown locals since 2020, we saw an opportunity to build an intentional space for the Jonestown and Lake Travis community - a beautiful, design-forward haven where everyone feels welcome to connect, relax, and make memories."
Solstice is located at 18637 RM 1431 in Jonestown.
--
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Solstice is not yet open and to clarify the roles of management and investors.