Sparkling News
Tours bubble up at new sparkling wine facility in the Hill Country
A new type of wine experience is bubbling up at Invention Vineyards in Fredericksburg. The winery has announced a new series of tours in a new production facility for sparkling wines.
The new facility actually belongs to Heath Family Brands, a parent company that also includes Grape Creek Vineyards, Heath Sparkling Wines, and more. There, winemakers will produce more than 25,000 cases a year.
Production follows méthode champenoise, a centuries-old technique that includes two rounds of fermentation: one before bottling, and one while inside the bottle. It includes 18 months of aging once the yeast cells have died and been reduced to sediment — more specifically called sur lie aging. All Heath products, sparkling or otherwise, are sold direct-to-consumer.
The tours will show off the production space and then guide guests through a progressive tasting, meaning one that takes place at different locations. The sampling will cover two sparkling ones and then a personalized tasting drawing from Invention Vineyards' wines.
“Texas has never seen a sparkling production facility like this,” said Heath Family Brands founder and CEO Brian Heath in a press release. “This is a major investment in the future of Texas wine. We’re proud to elevate the craft of sparkling winemaking in our state and invite guests to be part of this journey — from the first fermentation to the final glass.”
That's not all that's new for this wine group. Sister winery K Estate, formerly Kuhlman Estate, renovated its tasting room over the summer and added a new restaurant, K Bistro, this fall. The restaurant is for members, only, but anyone can book a tasting if they want some freedom in their winery hopping.
Sparkling Winery Tours at Invention Winery are offered daily, starting at 11 am. Tickets for 1-hour time slots ($45) are available at heathfamilybrands.com.