Grocery News
Grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market opens first Kyle store
A new holistic grocery store will start serving Kyle this weekend. Sprouts Farmers Market, known for great produce, natural products, and supporting special dietary needs, will open at 150 Heroes Memorial Dr., Building B on Friday, October 10. A grand opening is planned throughout the weekend.
This is the first Sprouts location in Kyle, but it's one of several in the Austin area. The chain is based in Phoenix, Arizona, and it's growing fast; it set a goal of 35 openings in 2025.
Grand opening festivities will begin at 6:45 am with a ribbon cutting, followed by the store's actual opening at 7 am. There will be a “pop-up party” in front of the store where visitors can taste seasonal produce and try to guess the weight of a very big piece of produce to win a prize. Tastings will continue inside, alongside giveaways and music.
Several deals will be available to the first shoppers at the new Sprouts. The first 200 on Friday and Saturday will get a free selection of "special products and samples," according to a press release, inside a reusable bag. The first 400 shoppers on Friday will also get a long stem rose from Falcon Farms Floral. Customers can also sign up online (using the location-specific link above) before arriving to be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card.
Finally, anyone who signs up for a Sprouts Rewards account can receive 20 percent off throughout the entire weekend. They'll have to enter their phone number or scan their barcode in-store, or they can shop online with the code KYLEGO20.
"For years, there has been a vision for the Brick and Mortar District to be a vibrant, walkable hub for shopping, dining, and community life,” said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell in the release. “The opening of Sprouts Farmers Market is the first major step in bringing that vision to reality. With Sprouts at the heart of this development, we’re not only welcoming a beloved grocer but also setting the stage for a thriving district that will serve Kyle residents for generations to come."
Some of Sprouts' produce is local. For the Kyle location, that includes:
- Berry Produce
- Dixondale Farms
- Fredericksburg Peach Company
- Little Bear Produce
The store will also benefit the Central Texas Food Bank through its Food Rescue program. The store holds back healthy produce that customers are less likely to buy because it is not uniform in shape or size, or has cosmetic blemishes, and will donate it to the food bank. Sprouts' website explains that saving this produces uses 45 percent less energy, releases 40 percent less carbon emissions, and ultimately means that shoppers pay less.
Sprouts Farmers Market in Kyle will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.