Your lucky day
10 ways to get shamrocked on St. Patrick's Day in Austin
Austin’s about to get shamrocked! From green beer and rooftop whiskey to dancing by the lake, the city is serving up St. Patrick’s Day fun in every flavor. Whether you’re here for the parades, the pints, or just an excuse to bust out your best Irish jig, we’ve rounded up 10 ways to celebrate the luck of the Irish around town.
Voodoo Doughnut
March 12-17, Multiple locations
For a sweet way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Austin, Voodoo Doughnut is debuting a festive limited-time treat: the Shamrock Shake Cheesecake doughnut. Available March 12-17, the shamrock-shaped pastry is stuffed with mint cookies-and-cream cheesecake filling and dipped in bright green “Voonilla” frosting for an extra lucky touch.
croployaltyshopping_cartlocal_librarydelete Voodoo Doughnut has a St. Patrick's Day themed doughnut available for a limited time only. Voodoo DoughnutPunch Bowl Social
March 13-17, Multiple locations
Get your green on for the St. Patty's Day Palooza at Punch Bowl Social's two Austin locations. Enjoy $6 green beers all weekend or try a $13 Dew & Brew, plus festive party favors while supplies last.
Jack and Ginger's
March 14, 15, 17, 11500B Rock Rose Ave.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend long at Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub in Domain Northside. According to a press release, festivities begin Saturday, March 14 with interactive games, stein-holding contests, trivia, and food and drink specials. On Sunday, March 15, the pub hosts a crawfish boil alongside barbecue plates from its LB’s BBQ menu and traditional Irish fare, plus a dog costume contest and more than 80 beers on tap. The celebration culminates March 17 with Austin’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival, featuring green beer, bagpipes, live music, carnival games, face painting, and a lineup of food and drink vendors.
Murray's Tavern
March 14, 16, & 17, 2316 Webberville Rd
The Paddywagon is back in full swing at Murray's Tavern, the laid-back neighborhood bar known for its strong drinks and lively game-day crowd. Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the tavern will host St. Patrick’s Day parties from 4-9 pm on March 14 and March 17, along with an all-day happy hour on St. Patrick’s Day Eve (March 16) featuring $5 pints of Guinness. The Paddywagon shuttle will also be running between stops on March 14, March 16, and St. Patrick’s Day, giving revelers an easy way to keep the celebrations going.
B.D. Riley's
March 14 & 17, 1905 Aldrich St., #130
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at B.D. Riley's Pub with two days of Irish fun. According to their website, the pub is kicking off St. Paddy's Day weekend on Saturday, March 14, at 8:30 am. Then join the main celebration on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 10 am. Guests can enjoy live music, Irish cuisine, pints of Guinness, dancers, bagpipes, and plenty of craic. The events are family-friendly and there is no cover charge.
The Dead Rabbit
March 17, 204 E. 6th St.
At The Dead Rabbit, every day is a tribute to Irish culture — but for St. Patrick's Day, the acclaimed pub is raising the bar. Expect a cocktail-forward menu showcasing Irish whiskey alongside seasonal flavors, perfectly poured pints of Guinness, and live music from Irish artists. The special menu features drinks like the Irish Coffee with Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, the floral Irish Rose with Bombay Sapphire and St‑Germain, and the Irish Coffee Martini with Guinness and Mr Black coffee liqueur. The pub is also reviving its Paddywagon shuttle with Nickel City and Murray's Tavern — $10 tickets are sold at all three bars according to the post, with each ticket including a welcome shot of Jameson.
Kelly's Irish Pub
March 17, 519 W. Oltorf St.
At Kelly's Irish Pub, Irish culture is celebrated year-round, so it’s no surprise that its annual St. Patrick's Day event is already sold out online. Tickets will, however, be available at the door, according to a recent Instagram post. Even if you can’t make it for the big day, Kelly’s offers a full Irish menu and drink selection all year, making it a go-to spot for Irish fare and pints any time.
March 14, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day lakeside at the annual Irish Festival at Mozart's Coffee Roasters. The free, family-friendly event takes place March 14 from 1-7 pm and brings a lively afternoon of Irish music, dance, and community to the shores of Lake Austin. Guests can enjoy live Irish music throughout the day, complimentary face painting, and participatory céilí dancing led by instructors from the Irish Dance Center. Mozart’s café will be open during the festival, with Irish-inspired bites available at the concession stand and a pop-up bar from Quince Lakehouse. Admission is free, though organizers encourage RSVPs.
Upstairs at Caroline
March 17, 109 E. 7th St.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day rooftop-style at Upstairs at Caroline on March 17 from noon to midmight. In partnership with Teeling Irish Whiskey, the rooftop will feature all-day “Bring It On” Teeling shot specials and frozen Irish coffee, plus Teeling merch and giveaways from 4-6 pm, according to the bar's website. Green attire is optional, but good vibes are required for this spirited St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The League Kitchen & Tavern
Throughout March, Multiple locations
Green beer and Irish-inspired comfort food are taking over the League Kitchen & Tavern this St. Patrick's Day. According to a press release, on March 17 — and throughout the month — guests can celebrate with the tavern’s festive green beer alongside a limited-time Irish Fare menu. Highlights include a classic Reuben; jalapeño, cheddar, and sweet corn fritters; Hot and Crunchy Trout crusted with cornflakes and almonds, and served with green beans and mango-chipotle aioli; and curry chicken braised in coconut curry with rice and naan. To keep the Irish spirit flowing, the bar will also be pouring pints of Guinness and serving celebratory shots of Jameson alongside classic Irish car bombs.