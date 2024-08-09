Fun and Functional
New non-alcoholic bar in East Austin brings social drinking to new highs
A new bar in town will soon offer Austinites a safe and fun alternative to social drinking. Taano House, a non-alcoholic bar, opens on August 15 at 1109 E. 6th Street, but don’t expect the usual N/A cocktail.
The new bar is an extension of Taano Elevated Beverages, an Austin-based brand that offers curated botanical drinks. They're made with legal psychoactive plants that emulate the experience of relaxation and euphoria that drinking patrons are used to, without the hangover and negative effects of alcohol.
Although the concept of a sober bar may have been very experimental a few years ago, mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks are now the go-to for many. According to consumer buying researchers at NielsenIQ, the market share of nonalcoholic beer, wine, and spirits has steadily grown over the past five years. Younger Gen Z consumers seem less interested in drinking alcohol than older generations.
The study also verified that improving one’s health and wellness has been a driving force in this shift, and it was what inspired owners Geoff Smith and Joe West to create better alternatives and a safe space to enjoy them.
“Taano actually comes from ancient Greek," said Smith in correspondence with CultureMap. "‘Ta ano’ means things that are elevated. It is a phrase that perfectly summarizes the core of our public mission — to elevate the human experience."
Smith and West met in 2022 and quickly bonded over their desire to find an alternate experience rather than just another substitute for alcohol. They focused on experimental botanicals they could source locally, to bring elevated choices to Austin. Taano Beverages came to life in 2023, and after selling at pop-up markets throughout the city, West and Smith decided to take on Austin’s nightlife scene.
Geoff Smith and Joe West (left to right), founders of Taano.Photo courtesy of Taano House
The menu highlights four original botanical cocktails ($10, or $14 for a double):
- The Egyptian Mule, featuring blue lotus or water lilies, which claim to have relaxing and euphoric properties.
- The Wonderland Colada’s main ingredient is Amanita Muscaria, a mushroom that is known for its dreamy and relaxing properties.
- The Molly Martini features Kanna, another euphoric and relaxing ingredient. West compares the safe and legal substance to MDMA, a.k.a. Molly or ecstasy.
- The Kava-Rita relies on its namesake for “island chill vibes.”
Taano House will also offer more traditional non-alcoholic beer, wine, and spirits, and in the near future wants to host various events from DJ sets to academic lectures. One of the terms West uses to describe the vision is "third space," a place where people gather outside of home and work.
“We’re aiming to rethink nightlife so that people are participants and not just spectators," said West. "We also seek to reinvigorate the public sphere by having a wide variety of public talks and cultivating a bar culture that values thoughtful conversation."
Taano House's grand opening is August 15 at 5 pm, and it will be open seven days a week. Taano Beverages are also available to purchase online. More information is available at taanobeverages.com