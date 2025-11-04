Simple Sushi
Accessible sushi restaurant expands from South to North Austin
A little more than a year after Tancho Sushi + Sake debuted its affordable omakase in southwest Austin, a second location is opening at The Grove in Central Austin on Wednesday, November 12. The new location at 2621 Perseverance Dr. places the restaurant significantly closer to where most Austinites live.
In April, Tancho was voted the Best New Restaurant of 2025 by CultureMap readers in the annual Tastemaker Awards. The restaurant's co-founders say the second location is a result of the original spot's enthusiastic reception by locals.
"We've been overwhelmed by the response to Tancho in Southwest Austin," said co-founder Brad Van Otterloo in a press release. "Opening at The Grove gives us the opportunity to bring our vision of approachable omakase to a whole new part of the city, creating a space where Central Austinites can experience the artistry of sushi in a way that's exciting, comfortable and true to who we are."
Tancho presents a straightforward menu, streamlining its efforts in good ingredients and affordability. Guests can enjoy an eight-course lunch — where one of the courses is a single piece of sashimi — for $29 before tip or tax. The most expensive meal is a 10-course dinner with more pieces per course for $59, still less than half the cost of many flashier omakase restaurants around Austin. And of course, diners can punch up their meal with some sake or wine.
Simplicity is key at Tancho.Photo courtesy of Tancho Sushi
Even though it's less expensive, Tancho is still a stylish restaurant. Like the original, the 2,755-square-foot new location was designed by Chioco Design with Japanese minimalism and "Austin cool" in mind. The vision was executed by Havens. The dining space will accommodate 75 guests with a sushi bar and cocktail waiting area on the patio.
The surrounding area is home to The Grove, a mixed-use district with residences, parks, gyms, and more. Restaurants nextdoor include Carve American Grille, Ling Wu, and Verdad True Modern Mexican.
Called Tancho Grove, the new restaurant will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from noon to 9 pm. Both dine-in and takeout (in a neatly labeled box with guiding tips on enjoying each bite the most) will be available. Guests can make reservations via OpenTable, but they are not required.