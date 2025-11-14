Feast Mode
10 Austin restaurants serve up stress-free Thanksgiving feasts to-go
Thanksgiving in Austin is all about great food and even better company — so why spend the day sweating over a hot stove? Some of the city’s best chefs are taking over the kitchen with gourmet to-go feasts that celebrate both comfort and creativity.
From perfectly roasted turkeys to sides with a Texas twist, these 10 local spots are serving up Thanksgiving meals and desserts that taste like home — without the hassle. And if you want to whip a couple of dishes up yourself, check out this local Thanksgiving cooking guide with recipes by local chefs, info on local markets, and more.
Dinner
Industry East Side
1211 E 5th St. Ste 150
This Thanksgiving, let Industry East Side handle the hard work with slow-smoked turkeys ($85 for 20–24 pounds). Turkeys are available for pickup the night before or the morning of Thanksgiving, so you can spend more time around the table and less in the kitchen. Email turkeys@industrytx.com, DM @eatindustry on Instagram, or call (512) 564-8686 to reserve your bird.
Tómalo
44 East Ave. #100
Tómalo is bringing Mexican-inspired flavor with a whole roasted Adobo chicken meal for four, which features achiote-marinated chicken with homemade tortillas, fresh guacamole, and a choice of sides like chorizo stuffing, street corn ribs, and salsa macha mojo mashed potatoes. Meals come ready to reheat, and can be ordered by Friday, November 22, for pickup on Saturday, November 23. Reserve yours by calling (512) 517-1656 or emailing info@tomaloatx.com.
Verdad True Modern Mexican
2701 Perseverance Dr.
Verdad’s beloved turducken tamales are back for the holiday season. A true Texas twist on the traditional Thanksgiving spread, they're made with steamed heirloom blue and white masa, stuffed with braised turkey, organic chicken, and all-natural duck. These tamales turn the classic turkey dinner into something uniquely local. Packs are priced at three for $15, a half-dozen for $29, or a dozen for $49. Each order comes vacuum-sealed and ready to heat, perfect for serving anytime during the holidays. Preorder online for pickup between November 15 and December 31. (Note: the restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.)
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., 11601 Domain Dr., Ste. 200
Preorders are now open for Loro’s signature Thanksgiving meal to-go: a $190 feast that blends Southern comfort with Asian-inspired flair. The kit includes post oak-smoked turkey breast, turkey and sage gravy with miso, smoked apricot chutney, kale and apple salad, confit marble potatoes, toasted brioche stuffing, creamed spinach and arugula with yuzu, and a peach cobbler to finish. Orders are available through Sunday, November 23, with pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, November 25 or 26.
Central Market
Multiple locations
Central Market is stuffed with Thanksgiving to-go options for the savvy shopper. The chef-crafted meals range from a traditional turkey dinner to a carved ham meal with apple butter meal and all the Thanksgiving fixings. There's also a vegetarian baby broccolini and butternut squash lasagna, so non-meat eaters also have options at the table. Choose your meal online. The Thanksgiving order deadline is November 25 at 6 pm.
Fresa’s
1703 S. 1st St., 3600 N Capital of HWY, Ste. A-110
Fresa’s offers two Thanksgiving meal options, both with simple reheat instructions. The Signature Roasted Turkey Meal ($315) serves 8-10 and includes a whole roasted turkey, pan gravy, citrus-serrano cranberry sauce, chorizo stuffing, and three large sides. The Roasted Turkey Breast Meal ($215) serves four to six and comes with the same fixings in smaller portions. Side options include corn pudding, sweet potato mash, kale salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, and Doña’s mac and cheese.
Desserts, including chocolate pecan pie and pumpkin tres leches ($36 each), are sold separately. Fresa’s also offers a Next Day Pozole Kit ($18) to turn leftover turkey into a hearty stew for four to six. Preorder online or by phone through Monday, November 24, with pickup Wednesday, November 26, at Fresa’s South First or Fresa’s 360 locations.
Carve American Grille
7415 S.W. Parkway & 2613 Perseverance Dr.
Carve American Grille is serving up Thanksgiving with both to-go and dine-in options. Takeout includes the individual sliced smoked turkey breast meal ($49) with soup or salad, entrée, and sides, or the family-style sliced smoked turkey breast meal for four ($149). Add a family-style pumpkin cheesecake for four ($32) to complete the feast. Pre-orders for heat-and-eat meals (served cold) are available for pickup on Wednesday, November 26, while ready-to-serve meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, from 11 am to close. Pre-orders began Wednesday, October 29, and can be placed online.
Aba
1011 S. Congress Ave. Bldg. 2, Ste. 180
Enjoy Thanksgiving with a touch of the Mediterranean thanks to Aba’s Thanksgiving meal to-go for two. The chef-prepared package comes cold with reheating instructions and includes beef tenderloin kebab with basmati rice, turkey breast with brown gravy, classic hummus with crudité, butternut squash spread with spicy chutney and house bread, Greek Village salad, truffle baked orzo, and sticky date cake. One package is $119.95, plus tax. Order by Monday, November 24, at noon for pickup Wednesday, November 26, from 11 am to 4 pm.
Desserts
Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop
2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Ste. 200
Rockman has Austinites covered on Thanksgiving desserts with a lineup of sweet treats available for pre-order now through Sunday, November 23, with pickup during business hours November 24–26. Highlights include a pumpkin spice twist on pastry chef Amanda Rockman's famous Basque cakes (six-pack), Parker House rolls, and a trio of pies: toasted meringue dulce pumpkin, blackout pecan brownie, and rosemary oat apple. Pecan bars (six-pack) complete the holiday spread.
Gati
1512 Holly St
Pre-orders are open for Gati's gluten-free and vegan Thanksgiving desserts and ice cream. Options include a variety of Gati's signature ice cream pints, and desserts like two- or three-layer vanilla cake with a pumpkin design (V), a pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling (dairy-free), pumpkin chocolate ganache bundt cake (DF), pecan pie (V), a crumbled apple maple walnut pie (V), pumpkin pie (V, refined sugar-free), and French silk pie (V), among others. Order online through November 19, with pickup being the week of Thanksgiving.
Gati has vegan options for Thanksgiving dessert, like pecan pie (pictured) Photo courtesy of Gati