Where to drink in Austin: A summer solstice rooftop party + 7 more events
As the summer heats up, so does Austin's thirst for finding new watering holes and refreshing beverages. The city is constantly buzzing with news about its many fun cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries, which can make it hard keep up with the lively nightlife scene.
We've rounded up the eight best events, drink releases, and new cocktail menus to help Austinites find their next favorite hangout spot or hidden gem cocktail in June. And don't forget the water, y'all.
Anniversaries and other events
Arriba Abajo, the rooftop cantina nestled above the Thompson Austin hotel, has transformed its space for a new pop-up bar that calls for leisurely siestas on the pool deck. The Siesta Summer menu offers a curated selection of shareable bites, and vibrant cocktails like the “Jungle Bird” (rum, Aperol, pineapple, lime, and falernum) or “You Guava Love This” (tequila, banana, falernum, lemon. and guava mint). The Siesta Summer pop-up bar is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3-10 pm until September 30.
Venerated Austin cocktail bar The Roosevelt Room is commemorating its 10-year anniversary with a nostalgic party on Sunday, June 15, from 2 pm to midnight. The bar and its sister space, The Eleanor, will offer 10 of their signature inventive cocktails for just $10 each. Live music will be handled by Groove Knight Band and DJ Gatsby. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations can be made online.
Another posh Austin staple, the Commodore Perry Estate, is celebrating its five-year anniversary in June with a new limited-edition cocktail available for hotel guests and members all month long. “The Southside Sapphire” is inspired by its namesake gemstone, which represents longevity, loyalty, and health, and consists of gin, fresh lime juice, sugar, and mint. The libation is a revitalizing addition to the resort’s lavish beverage menu.
The Southside Sapphire will be served in a special blue cocktail glass.Photo courtesy of Commodore Perry Estate
Otopia Rooftop is collaborating with Still Austin Whiskey Co. to celebrate the longest day of the year with a Summer Sol rooftop party on Saturday, June 21, starting at 8 pm. Guests will receive a complimentary drink on arrival, plus they can participate in swag giveaways while soaking up the rooftop views accented by a live DJ. Sill Austin will provide specialty curated cocktails. Admission is $15 per person, and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.
New menus and beer releases
The newly opened, nostalgia-driven entertainment venue Pins Mechanical Co. recently unveiled its new Pac-Man-themed summer shot menu and a fun array of boozy shaved ice cocktails. The four Pac-Man ghost-inspired shots – Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde – are $7 each; four shaved ice cocktails called Lemonade Luau, Panther’s Blood, Blue Crush, and Guava Lava are $12 each.
Austin’s beloved Meanwhile Brewing Co. is bringing a new brew to its core lineup of beer. The Darlin Lager, a 4.5 percent ABV lager, will make its debut during a release party at the South Austin brewery on Friday, June 13, from 6-9 pm. The lager was created for casual beer drinkers, with crisp tasting notes of citrus, cracker, and honey. The Darlin’ Lager will be available for purchase in six-packs (a first for the brewery) in the taproom and in several Central Texas grocery stores starting June 13.
Meanwhile's new Little Darlin' lager will be sold in a six-pack, marking a first for the brewery.Rendering courtesy of Meanwhile Brewing Co.
If alcohol isn’t the vibe for Austinties this summer, Tejas Tonic is serving up a new low-dose THC beverage as an alternative in partnership with Austin-based Cowboy Pools. Called the Orange Sunshine, this sugar-free citrus sparkling beverage was made with 10 milligrams of CBD and 2 milligrams of THC in each 12-ounce can. The limited edition beverage is available as a six-pack for $24.99 exclusively on Tejas Tonic’s website.
