News You Can Eat
All-nighters at P. Terry's and a rosé party perk up Austin food news
As the days get longer and hotter, the tastiest treat in Austin is whatever makes things feel a bit easier. This week's food news is all about that, from extended hours at P. Terry's, to kids eating for free, to a wagyu burger that doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
Openings and closings
P. Terry’s Burger Stand, which is based in Austin, has opened its original location (404 S. Lamar Blvd.) up for 24/7 service. Despite a pandemic slump, 24/7 dining seems to be on the rise; this is the second P. Terry's to make the commitment, and Austin staple 24 Diner is also newly back in the all-day saddle. “Our Barton Springs location is where it all began," said co-founder and CEO Patrick Terry in a press release. "Turning this stand into a 24/7 operation during our 20th year feels both symbolic and exciting."
Austinites won't be able to visit this newly opened spot, but they'll reap the benefits. Lyssie Lou's Cookie Co. has moved into a commercial kitchen after a three-year search, which means the nostalgic frosted sugar cookies will be available for wholesale. Locals can find them daily at Parker and Scott (where they used to be available for weekly pick-ups) and West Pecan Coffee in Pflugerville.
An individually packaged treat by Lyssie Lou's Cookie Co.Photo courtesy of Lyssie Lou's Cookie Co.
ICYMI:
Since the last food news column, we got news of five food and beverage openings that we covered in more detail:
- Midwest chocolate and ice cream shopKilwins is heading to a new mixed-use development in North Austin.
- A futuristic conveyor belt sushi restaurant called Tora, an Aburi Sushi concept, is also coming to the same development.
- Gourmet doughnut shopThe Salty is opening Friday, June 6, at the Domain Northside, making this the second Austin location.
- West China Tea, a tea house with no local parallel, opened in its new permanent home, a 1940s house in East Austin.
- Austin's leading ramen concept, Ramen Tatsu-ya, is opening its smallest-ever location on The Drag, with just a walk-up window.
Other news and notes
A fun new card deck is prompting Austin cocktail lovers to uncover some local secrets. Danny Goldstein, an Austin matchmaker, has developed Crux Dates: Speakeasy Edition, which presents 18 cards in total. There are seven cards that are specific to a local speakeasy, each with an off-menu cocktail, a conversation topic, and an action to do onsite. Then there are 10 more conversation cards and an instruction card. Even if you know Austin's speakeasies well enough to find them on your own, you'll still need to present the card to get the secret cocktail. Packs are $20 and well-designed, making for a nice gift. Drinks become available on June 15, and cards will be valid through September 15.
Dish Society, which just opened its second Austin location in March, is simplifying summer vacation with a kids-eat-free deal from now through July 31 at all locations. Each child 12 and under will get a free meal when paired with a purchased adult entrée, salad, or sandwich. Adults need to be loyalty program members, but it's free to join. Dish Society is known for healthy and homey meals.
A look at the kids' menu at Dish Society.Photo courtesy of Dish Society
Austin is a casual place, but the local dining scene keeps upping the ante. Joining the fray is Little Woodrow's Bee Cave, part of a Texas bar chain that really leans into the aesthetic of a neighborhood pub. This particular location is launching a Wine & Wagyu Wednesdays deal that turns prized beef into a $7 smashburger and offers an expanded wine list including Meiomi Pinot Noir, La Crema Chardonnay, Miraval Rosé, and Chandon Brut. (We don't know Little Woodrow's pricing structure, but if the price perplexes you, remember that when super-expensive steaks are sold there's a lot more cow left on the chopping block.)
Eberly, an upscale restaurant on South Lamar Boulevard, invites guests back for the 7th annual Rosé Soirée on June 8 from noon to 5 pm. The guests of honor are more than 50 types of rosé from around the world, including Provence in France and Willamette Valley in Oregon. There will also be savory hors d’oeuvres by Chef Sarah Seghi and sweets by Pastry Chef Raven Breitfeller, a local artisan market, a photo booth, a raffle, and adoptable puppies. The event will benefit the Austin Humane Society. Tickets ($65.87) are available on Eventbrite.