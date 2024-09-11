where to drink in austin
A sleek new beer garden + 7 more tips on where to drink this September
Austin is constantly buzzing with news about its many fun cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries, which can make it hard keep up with the city's lively nightlife scene. With the arrival of a less-hot September than what Austinites are used to, now is a great time to enjoy a drink outside, discover a new cocktail bar, or spend the night out at a fun boozy event.
These are the top seven tips on where to drink around Austin in September.
Openings
The South Austin-based St. Elmo Brewing is expanding eastward with a new beer garden at 8110 Springdale Rd. It opens to the public on Friday, September 13. The soft opening will be held from 3-10 pm, with food trucks Spicy Boys Chicken and Pueblo Viejo on-site. The Springdale location's regular hours, which are Sunday through Wednesday from 8 am to 10 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 8 am to 11 pm, will begin on September 17.
The new beer garden will be the perfect hangout during the fall weather.Photo courtesy of St. Elmo Brewing
Wine lovers will want to keep their eyes peeled for the arrival of chic wine restaurant Sixty Vines, which is bringing its sustainable wine-on-tap program and vineyard-inspired cuisine to its first Austin location at The Domain this fall. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will have taps for 60 different wines for guests to try, as well as seating for up to 400 people and event spaces available for private parties. The restaurant prides itself on eco-friendly practices that include serving wine from kegs to prevent bottles, corks, and foils from ending up in landfills.
ICYMI: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (WTF) Sporting Club has just opened its new location on East 7th Street. The new hotspot isn’t sticking to the contemporary sports bar script; it’ll tie in some chichi lounge elements, making this an updated take on the sporting, country, and hunting clubs of yore. Additionally, the team at Hopsquad Brewing Co. recently opened its new agave-led cocktail bar, Kramer’s Cocktails, featuring an array of agave-based spirits that aren’t just tequila or mezcal.
Events
Spooky season is just around the corner, and the Hotel Van Zandt is celebrating with its second annual Tattoos, Tarot, & Tequila event on September 13 from 4-8 pm. Complimentary tarot readings will be provided by Mak Jagger, artists from Tiny Tats ATX will have flash tattoo sheets, and Tequila 512 will be serving drinks on-site. As a bonus, attendees with fresh tattoos can get a free cocktail at the hotel’s new Brass Poppy bar. This event is free to the public.
Mean Eyed Cat, a Johnny Cash-themed bar on West 5th Street, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an all-day honky tonk party on September 13 featuring exclusive branded t-shirts, and live music by Truckstop Jukebox starting at 7 pm.
New releases
Local retail liquor store The Austin Shaker has a new product on its shelves launching exclusively in Austin: Posh Altar, a maize distilled spirit pox (pronounced "posh") crafted in Chiapas, Mexico. The brand offers five varieties – Natural, Reposado, Cafe, Cacao, and Vanilla – with a mash consisting of corn, wheat, and sugarcane. The current 2023-2024 releases were developed without wheat, making it entirely gluten-free.
Posh Altar is a maize-distilled Mayan spirit that can be enjoyed in a delicious cocktail. Photo by Vanessa Paez
The Austin-based Fierce Whiskers Distillery is commemorating the release of its new Galaxy Snack rye with a launch event on Saturday, September 21. The special release whiskey ($79 per bottle) was developed using a combination of bono and brasseto rye, and was aged for 41 months. Tasting notes include rye bread, leather, and nutmeg on the nose; mint, cherry and brown sugar on the palate; and a cinnamon and vanilla finish, per a release. Tickets to the launch event are $30 per person, and can be purchased via Tock.
Other news and notes
Congratulations are in order for Still Austin Whiskey Co. Master Blender Nancy Fraley was recently crowned Master Blender of the Year at the 2024 Women of Whiskey Awards. The prestigious awards recognize outstanding women who have made pioneering contributions to the whiskey industry.