Way of Whiskey
Whiskey festival returns to Austin with more than 150 spirits to try
A popular whiskey tasting event is saving a glass for its fourth annual visit to Austin. Whiskey Riot will be in town Saturday, April 25, with way more whiskies than one person could hope to drink, helping whiskey-lovers stay on top of the evolving market and their tastes.
Whiskey Riot is traveling with more than 150 whiskies from all over the world, including Austin and the rest of Texas. Some of the brand partners based in or near Austin include Austin Craft Spirits Company, Balcones Distilling (Waco), Devils River (San Antonio), Garrison Brothers (Hye), Milam & Greene, and Still Austin.
The main offer is samples, which attendees may want to notate on a helpful print-at-home sheet. It includes possible tasting notes to help less seasoned tasters find their way through the nuanced flavor landscape. Plus, distillers attending on the vendor side may be available to offer some tasting tips.
Hopefully, by paying for a ticket rather than for the pour, attendees will feel more adventurous and discover a new favorite spirit. For those who prefer a gentler taste, there will also be creative cocktails to try.
Early bird tickets are available now through February 10 (or until they sell out) at tixr.com. A general admission ticket ($91.62) includes tastings and a branded glass to take home. Discounts are available for transactions with more than one ticket. Early entry tickets (113.12) include the same things plus an exclusive tasting hour before crowds arrive, premium access to bars, special access to limited edition and rare whiskies, and included cocktails.
Whiskey Riot takes place from 3-7 pm at Fair Market (1100 E 5th St.). All attendees must be at least 21 years old. Whiskey Riot will also host events in Dallas on March 14, Houston on March 28, San Antonio on May 16, and Fort Worth on May 30.