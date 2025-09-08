Bottoms up
Whisky tasting tour brings 60+ premium spirits to Austin
A traveling whisky tasting tour is swinging by Austin this month with food, music, barber touch-ups, and more than 60 premium spirits to compare. The WhiskyX will be held Thursday, September 18, at Distribution Hall.
Vendors will attend with bourbon, American, Irish, Scotch, rye, and single malt whiskies, among some other niche specialties. For folks who want to brush up on their distilling and tasting knowledge before stopping by, The WhiskyX offers this 101 guide with information on country of origin and common practices.
This is not the only whisky tour stopping in Austin, but WhiskyX differentiates itself from the competition with other fun surrounding the tastings. Both tours have way more spirits to try than anyone could dream of completing in one visit.
For music, R&B and country singer-songwriter Tiera Kennedy, who hosts an Apple Music Country radio show called The Tiera Show, has curated a selection. Food trucks will also stop by to help pace ambitious whisky tasters: participating businesses according to the website are El Mana Authentic Mexican, Tamale Addiction, and SXSE Food Company.
The event even has a "style" element with complimentary onsite hair cuts, beard trims, and a CAO cigar lounge.
Tickets ($75 general admission) are available now via Tixr. Entry begins at 7 pm. A purchase includes a ticket, a drawstring backpack, a tasting glass, the whisky guide, and a WhiskyX Club membership. VIP tickets ($125) also include entry an hour earlier (6 pm) and a complimentary cigar.
Tickets benefit the Center for Culinary Culture, a nonprofit that hosts educational food events and creates online content including The Cocktail Collection and EatsDrinksTV.
The event will also stop at the Henry B. Tippie Air Museum in Dallas on Friday, September 12, and Silver Street at Sawyer Yards in Houston on Saturday, September 20.