Best of 2026
4 Austin-area restaurants make Yelp's top 100 list for 2026
When it comes to Yelp's top restaurants, people have the power: the online reviews platform has compiled user opinions to find out which restaurants across the country have the best reputations. Four Austin-area restaurants made the Top 100 US Restaurants 2026 list, out of a total of 17 in Texas.
Yelp compiled its list mostly by weighing the total volume and sentiment of reviews, plus some other factors it doesn't disclose. The platform is popular enough for casual dining that it shows up all over the list, but there are a few upscale restaurants that broke through.
In Austin, the restaurants to watch are the somewhat hidden yet inviting Taqueria De Diez (No. 47), the Southern comfort haven Whip My Soul (No. 62), and the indulgent and deep-fried sandwich spot Bird Bird Biscuit (No. 66). One restaurant in Round Rock, Sushi Yume (No. 57) — known for high-quality sushi at good prices — also made the list.
Yelp used its data to identify several trends influencing dining over the next year: "grandma-core" dining, sandwiches for dinner, breakfast all day, Japanese flavors, and places to dress up.
Thanks to Bird Bird Biscuit's one location that's open for dinner, Austin doesn't escape trendiness. Neither does Round Rock's increasingly lauded sushi restaurant — not that Japanese food is new or going anywhere.
Elsewhere in Texas, two impressive eateries made the top 5 of the overall list. First place went to New York Italian restaurant Ci Siamo, in Manhattan. It was followed by Taste of Texas in Houston (No. 2), which has been around since 1977 and is known for its Certified Angus Beef steaks. Texas artifacts on display help teach diners about the state's history. Then in San Antonio, Comfort Cafe comes in at No. 5, praised not just for the generous diner food but for its mission to support workers in addiction recovery.
All the Texas restaurants on the list are as follows:
- 2. Taste of Texas, Houston
- 5. Comfort Cafe – San Antonio, San Antonio
- 36. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Fort Worth
- 37. Gold Spoon, Carrollton
- 43. Xiaolong Dumpling, Houston
- 47. Taqueria De Diez, Austin
- 49. Hutchins BBQ, Frisco
- 50. Aga’s Restaurant & Catering, Houston
- 51. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy, San Antonio
- 55. Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, Houston
- 57. Sushi Yume, Round Rock
- 59. Edmond’s Burgers & More, Plano
- 62. Whip My Soul, Austin
- 63. The Ginger Mule, Houston
- 66. Bird Bird Biscuit, Austin
- 69. Shabu En, Houston
- 73. The Chef’s Table, Houston