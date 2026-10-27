Punk Never Dies
Austin's punk rock vegan bakery closing shop at bar, seeking new space
Austin vegan bakery Zucchini Kill is closing a location and looking for a traditional bakery space to replace it. The location at Tweedy's Bar (2908 Fruth St.) will close November 1, World Vegan Day.
Zucchini Kill co-founder and co-owner Cece Moon appeared in a video on Instagram on October 8 to announce the closure. Moon attributed the closure to "coding and regulation that's changing" at the property, and alluded to Austin's growth as a reason for those changes.
This weekend, a big sale at the Tweedy's location will clear out as much stock as possible, including clothing, records, books, art, and "trinkets" that match the store's witchy and punk rock themes. From noon to 10 pm on Saturday, October 31, guests are invited to shop and attend a family-friendly pumpkin painting event with Glaze Magazine. The sale continues Sunday, November 1.
Among Zucchini Kill's Halloween specials and classics, like the Twinkie-inspired Cream Coffins, is the new zodiac offering, a rotating special that keeps the vegan, soy, and gluten-free menu creative throughout the year. This year's Scorpio Aura Cupcake stuffs cake with raspberry jam and tops it with rose buttercream and a black peppercorn sprinkle.
Zucchini Kill's Scorpio Aura Cupcakes offer a flavor combination Austinites probably won't find in any other dessert.Zucchini Kill/Instagram
Moon has also been consistently reminding followers about two other closures that will affect Austinites seeking out vegan and gluten-free food.
Li'l Nonna's, the self-proclaimed "virtue signalingest vegan pizzeria in TX," will close permanently by the end of the year, Moon says (though the business itself is quiet about the closure on social media). Li'l Nonna's is also located at Tweedy's. Separately, Wheatsville Food Co-op's highly publicized Guadalupe Street closure just happened on October 25, so shoppers are encouraged to support the South Lamar store going forward. The co-op grocery carries Zucchini Kill treats in biodegradable packaging.
To make up for the Zucchini Kill closure at Tweedy's for now, the North Loop location (701 E. 53rd St.) is opening at 10 am every day and has joined Uber Eats.
Both the North Loop and Tweedy's locations are brick-and-mortar, but they have still been limited compared to what the team wants to achieve. Moon explained that in looking for a new space, they'd like to expand their capacity for baking, serving drinks, selling retail, holding events, and teaching classes. When she posted the video in early October, they were still looking for recommendations from anyone who'd heard of a traditional bakery space that might work for them.