After the Harvest
Austin grocery co-op Wheatsville announces closing date on Guadalupe
Wheatsville Co-op has been winding down its 45-year-old Guadalupe Street store since it decided in 2024 not to resign the lease, which ends on December 31, 2026. But the company appears ready to duck out a bit early, telling shoppers its last day will be October 25.
In a newsletter to owners and members, Wheatsville explained the decision to close.
"Rising occupancy costs, declining sales, and uncertainty about our ability to operate through the anticipated construction along Guadalupe have made it extremely difficult to keep this store sustainable," the newsletter says. "Your board and management weighed every option, and we are grateful for the care and creativity so many people brought to that effort."
Loyal shoppers concerned about the future of Mangiasaurus, the Godzilla-like sculpture that lives on top of the Guadalupe store, can rest assured that they can see him again. The statue will move to the South Lamar location, where it'll be on display in the produce department. Mangiasaurus was made by local artist Dale Whistler in 1999 and was on top of the store since 2007.
The store is using Mangiasaurus' move as a symbol of the closure and new chapter at South Lamar. Wheatsville will use a crane to move the sculpture, and community members are invited to see it happen at 10 am on closing day.
An Instagram post about the closure promises sales to come in the final days. It also passes the torch to the South Lamar store.
"While Guad will be leaving us, our South Lamar location is still very much alive and will continue serving our community from here to infinity!" the post says.