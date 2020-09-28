Here are Austin's top 8 virtual galas and fundraisers to attend this fall

Fall fundraising season in Austin is shaping up to be a bit different this year. Although in-person celebrations and soirees aren’t on the agenda this autumn, there are still plenty of opportunities to party for a purpose from the safety of your home. From live-streamed music performances to drive-in movie nights and digital dinner parties, these are the top eight virtual and socially distant galas and fundraisers to attend this fall.

September 30

Austin Parks Foundation presents Party for the Parks

Party for the Parks goes entirely virtual for an at-home blowout that celebrates Austin’s parks and their connection to the community. Tickets include a three-course dinner from Emmer & Rye, local drink favorites like Zilker Brewing, and live entertainment by Austin’s own Jackie Venson. Attendees can try their luck at claiming silent auction prizes and winning raffle goodies from Yeti for an extra special evening. Raise a glass of Austin spirits to the city’s parks, trails, and green spaces while raising funds for their survival for generations of locals to come. Visit the party website to purchase tickets and to make a donation.

Multicultural Refugee Coalition presents Storytelling Under the Stars

Enjoy a special evening out from the socially distant comfort of your vehicle in honor of the Multicultural Refugee Coalition. Storytelling Under the Stars is a drive-in event centered around conversations and creating a welcoming atmosphere for refugees settling in new communities. The 80-minute program will include two panel discussions with former refugees, filmmakers, nonprofit founders, and others at the Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In in Round Rock. Tickets include a reserved parking space, cookies from Tiff’s Treats, a choice of Rambler sparkling water or Greenbelt kombucha, and cotton face masks by Open Arms Studio. Visit the drive-in event website for more information and to purchase a vehicle ticket.

October 23-24

Halloween By Design: Night at the Drive-In

Get into the spooky spirit and spread a little kindness with the help of monster bash-inspired movie fundraiser presented by Halloween by Design. Pull up to Buda's Doc’s Drive-In Theatre for a socially distanced drive-in movie night, complete with chef-prepared gourmet eats and boozy drinks delivered safely to your vehicle along with live music from Lurleen Ladd. Spooky screenings include Little Shop of Horrors on October 23 and The Addams Family on October 24. Your drive-in ticket includes food, beverages, and Halloween treats for up to four people and proceeds will benefit Central Texas nonprofits in need. Screenings start at 6:15 pm.

October 25

10th Annual Swan Songs Serenade

Local music nonprofit Swan Songs takes its annual gala virtual with host Judy Maggio of KLRU's ATX Together. Attendees are invited to stream the evening’s events on an exclusive event webpage to enjoy live musical performances and online auctions. Throughout the gala, local artists such as Ray Benson, Eliza Gilkyson, and Monte Warden will speak on their personal Swan Songs experiences and special guest Robert Earl Keen will perform live. Tune in early to sip your favorite spirits and prepare for the evening to come during Serenade Happy Hour. Following happy hour, the event will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are available one on the Swan Songs website.

November 6

2020 First Edition Literary Gala

The Texas Book Festival presents an evening of literary appreciation and celebration streamed safely to your devices at home. Attendees can expect appearances by featured authors Julia Alvarez, Natasha Trethewey, and Nick Hornby. Author and comedian Michael Ian Black will be the gala emcee. The featured artists will share passages from their newest books and reflect on the impact of literature on their lives. Visit the gala website for sponsorship levels and for more event information.

November 21

Austin Humane Society presents Rags to Wags Gala

Paws to celebrate the 15th Annual Rags to Wags Gala during an evening of virtual entertainment and surprises with the Austin Humane Society. In lieu of an in-person celebration, the party is coming to you with a delivered box filled with swag like a Tito’s signature drink and access to a virtual chat with an on-duty 'muttologist' for craft cocktails. Attendees to this year’s unique gala will be able to choose their own tailor-made experience that includes silent auctions, a virtual photo booth, and the chance to meet this year’s happy tails who have found forever homes. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Individual registration will open October 15 on the gala website.

November 23-26

Art of Kindness: Feed Your Soul Gala

In lieu of its annual in-person fundraising event, The Kindness Campaign is hosting an elevated dinner party delivered to your door in the spirit of Friendsgiving. This November, donors can take advantage of a glamorous gala experience — without leaving the comfort of their dining room table. With the purchase of each gala dinner box, donors will receive a three-course dinner paired with wine, a signature cocktail, and floral decor to conjure at-home ambience. Dinner boxes start at $2,000 for four people and are available in portion sizes that feed up to 12. In keeping with the philanthropic theme, a meal will also be donated to a Central Texas family with every box purchase. Entertainment for the evening will include a virtual interactive art experience accessible via instructions included in each box. Visit the gala website for more information and to make your delivered dinner party arrangements.

December 5

Project Transitions presents Snow Ball

Austin hospice facility and nonprofit Project Transitions invites locals to tune in to a fashion-inspired soiree streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. The fundraiser will showcase the newest fashions by notable Project Runway designers, entertainment by local artists, and a silent auction featuring a variety of exclusive prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in their quarantine best for a night of style in support of invaluable HIV/AIDS services. Visit the Snow Ball website to register to the virtual event for free.