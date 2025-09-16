Pease Thanks You
Golden gala will celebrate Austin park's 150th birthday with flair
Pease Park, Austin's downtown green space best known for large-scale art and location along Shoal Creek, is celebrating 150 years — its sesquicentennial — in 2025. That means it's a special year for the park's annual fundraiser, Luminarium, which takes a gold theme to mark the occasion on November 28.
The main event at Luminarium is an open air dinner (under a tent) that is inspired by the sesquicentennial theme. That's all the details the Pease Park Conservancy gives so far, but past experience suggests that this theme will be approached creatively. Like the park, this event is known for using art to recontextualize the space.
There will also be drinks for toasting, a live auction focusing on experiences, and emcee duties held by We Are Austin morning show host Trevor Scott.
“I am so excited to celebrate the Austin gem that is Pease Park," said Scott in a press release. "From drum circles at Eeyore’s Birthday to weekend walks with friends and family to visit our favorite troll, Malin, it is truly a gift to have this authentic, inclusive green space as a gathering spot for our community. I am thrilled to join Luminarium and the Austin community for this special night.”
This will be a big night for fashion. Guests are advised that the dress code is "Gold Park Chic," calling for gold accessories or gold head-to-toe, as long as shoes are well-suited for walking on grass and uneven terrain.
The Pease Park Conservancy shares this inspiration for dressing on-theme.Image board courtesy of Pease Park Conservancy
Funds raised during the event will support Pease Park from operations to maintenance and year-round programming.
Tickets and tables (starting at $500) are available for purchase at peasepark.org.