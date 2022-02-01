Home » Travel
Austin lands new nonstop flights from low-cost carrier for $49 and up

Allegiant air airplane
Land a sweet deal on spring travel with Allegiant's new Austin routes. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

It may be cold and dreary in Austin, but spring travel season is right around the corner, and one airline is ensuring locals can jet off to some sunny locales — for some dazzlingly low fares — starting this April.

Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier Allegiant announced Tuesday, February 1 that it will begin offering new nonstop routes through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this spring, with one-way fares as low as $49.

The new nonstop routes from ABIA will fly to Sarasota, Florida, via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport beginning April 14; to San Diego via San Diego International Airport beginning April 20; and to Washington, D.C., via Dulles International Airport beginning April 21.

All three routes qualify for the one-way fare rate of $49, though seats and dates are limited and Allegiant notes that those fares may not be available on all flights. In order to cash in on the cheap one-way fares, travelers must purchase their tickets by Wednesday, February 2 for travel by November 3, 2022.

The Austin routes are among Allegiant’s growing roster of nonstop flights through ABIA, with the airline announcing last April that it was investing $75 million in the airport to increase its Austin presence, routes, and flights. 

“These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations,” says Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, via a February 1 release.

As the initial part of that ramp up, Allegiant announced last June it was adding seven new nonstop flights serving Austin, including to Amarillo; Louisville, Kentucky; Orange County, California; Provo, Utah; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Springfield, Missouri; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Austin travelers can book their flights online at allegiantair.com.

