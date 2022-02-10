Luxury bus operator expands Austin-to-Dallas service with select $89 fares

In a major turnaround from the raging pandemic times of 2020 and 2021, travel demand is now exceeding expectations in the Lone Star State, and luxury bus operator Vonlane is hitting the road more frequently to get Texas travelers where they want to go.

According to a February 7 release, Dallas-based Vonlane has introduced 24 new departures per week to its two most popular routes, Dallas-Austin and Dallas-Houston (both ways). In addition, Vonlane is lowering fares to $89 on select departures for a limited time.

The newly added departures are:

Dallas-Austin: 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Austin-Dallas: 8 am and 8 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Dallas-Houston: 7 am and 8:30 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

Houston-Dallas: 7 am and 8:30 pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.

For the first time, Vonlane offers service every two hours between Dallas and Austin, beginning at 6 am, both ways. There now are eight daily trips between Dallas and Houston on these days, beginning at 6 am.

A more limited schedule operates in all cities on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Last year, Vonlane also revived service between Dallas and Oklahoma City, a route that had been on hold due to the pandemic. It is the only route outside of Texas, although service to Nashville and Atlanta had been announced pre-COVID.

To help travelers get back on track for business and leisure travel in 2022, the company is offering $89 one-way fares for late departure times, but only through the end of February. (Normal fares are $99-$109.) The reduced fares apply to departures at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, and 8:30 pm in Dallas, Austin, and Houston.

Vonlane launched its high-end bus service in 2014 with the Dallas-to-Austin route. Each bus, which holds fewer than two dozen passengers, features amenities like Wi-Fi, satellite TV and radio, and leather seats. For many Texas travelers, it’s become a convenient way to bypass the hassles of airline travel in recent years.

“Vonlane’s signature experience — including a spacious cabin, leather chairs, complimentary Wi-Fi and snacks, and onboard crew service — has created a loyal following of travelers throughout Texas and Oklahoma,” the company says in the release.

For more information, schedules, and booking, visit the website.