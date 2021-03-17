Stylish new Austin hotel debuts with culinary concept from award-winning chef

Fresh off of opening its sister luxury property along the River Walk in San Antonio, the Thompson Austin is checking into downtown. A luxury offshoot of hotel giant Hyatt, the Thompson is a posh 212-room property featuring several dining options, an open-air pool deck, and more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Hyatt has no reservations in saying Thompson Austin is “poised to become the Capital City’s premier urban playground,” once it opens this summer at the corner of Fifth and Brazos streets. Part of a massive 32-story mixed-use development, Thompson Austin includes 17 residences and a fourth-floor “entertainment deck” with a signature restaurant and bar, poolside dining area, and a billiards and game room. Also included is a 10,000-square-foot wellness center with a yoga studio and private fitness rooms.

The hotel’s ground-floor houses The Diner Bar and street-side all-day eatery The Grey Market, which will serve up grab-and-go options and is led by James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, and restaurateur Johno Morisano.

“Thompson Austin is poised to become the city’s newest cultural hub, boasting exceptional service, an elevated social scene, and highly desirable food-and-beverage offerings for visitors and locals alike,” says Nate Hardesty, managing director of Thompson Austin. “From our collaboration with the team behind Savannah’s critically acclaimed The Grey to our fourth-floor playground of food and beverage, wellness and more, we are creating a vibrant gathering place with the intention of serving the local community as well as global travelers. Austin is such a fun, funky, unique city and is one of the most beloved travel destinations while being home to so many amazing people and businesses. We are beyond excited to open the doors to Thompson Austin this summer.”

The new hotel, which is expected to charge a nightly rate of $329, joins Hyatt’s growing list of Thompson properties, including Thompson San Antonio, which opened in February and is already gaining accolades, as well as the newly opened Thompson Dallas and the soon-to-open Thompson Savannah, Thompson Buckhead, Thompson Hollywood, and Thompson Denver, all of which are scheduled to open this year.