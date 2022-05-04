Step inside the Upside Down at Texas mall's new Stranger Things experience

Stranger Things fans, prepare to enter the Upside Down: a new immersive experience based on the Netflix hit is premiering at Grapevine Mills mall in North Texas.

According to the mall's website, the Stranger Things Store will debut Wednesday, May 25, and will include some of the show's most recognizable locations, "gnarly merch, and rad activities."

A description on the website reads, "Take a peek at the lockers of Hawkins High, answer the yellow phone at Joyce’s house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and pick up some bodacious threads. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon — don’t say we didn’t warn you!"

Avid watchers know a shopping mall is the perfect place for a Stranger Things shop, as the fictional "Starcourt Mall" is a favorite hang for the teenage stars and their supernatural monster-nemeses in the '80s-set show.

Stranger Things shops have been known to pop up in other places — like New York City — but Grapevine will get the first one in Texas. It's considered a pop-up shop, which means temporary residence, although an end date has not been announced.

For the uninitiated, Stranger Things debuted as a Netflix original sci-fi series in 2016 and quickly became a cult sensation for its supernatural elements, teenage drama, and quirky '80s nostalgia. The network describes it thusly: "Strange things are afoot in Hawkins, Indiana, where a young boy's sudden disappearance unearths a young girl with otherworldly powers."

It launched a cast of teenage actors to superstardom, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

The timing of the Grapevine store couldn't be more appropriate: The upcoming fourth season, Stranger Things 4, will be released in two volumes, Netflix says, with the first dropping on May 27 and the second on July 1.

"Grapevine Mills strives to create a family-friendly destination and continues to bring unique shopping experiences by welcoming entertainment and experiential elements to the property," says a news release. "The Stranger Things Store will not only create buzz in the community being the first-ever experience in Texas, but it will also transform the way consumers look at mall centers based on its immersive theme."