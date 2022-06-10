Home » Travel
This chic Austin spot checks in among hottest U.S. hotels for 2022

Colton House Hotel
Colton House Hotel just snagged the No. 9 spot on TripAdvisor's new list of the Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022. Photo by Ayuma Photography

One of Austin's best kept secrets, Colton House Hotel, might not be a secret much longer. The beautiful boutique hotel just snagged the No. 9 spot on TripAdvisor's new list of the Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022.

The top 25 list comes from the site's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021. Comments around Colton House centered around its cool vibes, clean rooms, excellent customer service, and convenient location.

Situated on South Congress Avenue, Colton House is within walking distance of all the culinary and shopping destinations on South Congress. Opened in early 2021, the hotel offers 80 large custom suites and features stunning artwork from local painters, bespoke furnishings, and a luxurious oasis in the heart of one of Austin's most happening districts.

Just ahead of Colton House, Houston's Blossom Hotel earned the No. 8 spot, and San Antonio's Thompson - Riverwalk came in close behind at No. 12. The Blossom was cited for impeccable and friendly service and comfortable, modern rooms, while travelers gushed over Thompson - Riverwalk's design, as well as its in-house dining and bar.

Further down the list, Lubbock’s Cotton Court Hotel comes in at No. 20. Inspired by the city’s downtown vibe, the hotel earned 4.5 stars and marks for its “cozy” and “exceptional” lodging. (Those visiting would be wise to visit the nearby Nicolett restaurant, which recently secured a James Beard Award nomination and a Texas Monthly nod.)

