Spa at Hill Country resort previously owned by George Strait goes up in flames

The spa at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, west of Boerne and formerly owned by country music legend George Strait, was destroyed by fire the night of June 20.

Firefighters from Boerne, Leon Springs, Bergheim, and Comfort Fire-Rescue responded to the blaze but were unable to save the 10,000-square-foot building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A dollar estimate for the damage wasn’t available.

The fire happened less than two weeks after Fairfax, Virginia-based Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced it bought the 220-acre resort. Strait no longer holds a stake in Tapatio Springs.

“We are ready to take this strong resort concept to the next level,” Michael George, founder and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts, said in a news release.

As of press time, representatives of Crescent couldn’t be reached for comment.

Strait purchased the resort with longtime friend and real estate developer Tom Cusick in 2011 after it went into foreclosure.

A recent multimillion-dollar renovation, lasting nearly two years, resulted in a new 35,000-square-foot clubhouse and an update of the 111 guest rooms. The resort reopened in October 2019. A fire in 2017 destroyed the previous clubhouse.

Among the property’s amenities are two restaurants, a coffee shop, a resort-style pool, a golf course, live music, and nature paths.

Aside from Tapatio Springs, Crescent owns these other Texas properties: Horseshoe Bay Resort; Hall Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection in Dallas; Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center; Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Houston by the Galleria; Crowne Plaza Houston Galleria Area; AC Hotel Fort Worth; Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Plano/The Colony; Residence Inn Dallas Plano/The Colony; and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Dallas Plano/The Colony.

The company also is developing the Hall Park Hotel, Autograph Collection in Frisco.