When you’re in Bryan, you’re in Texas A&M "Aggieland" territory. But you should also know that it’s not just about college football here.

The legendary town makes for the ultimate quick getaway, and whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast and avid adventurer, an art and history buff, an eager foodie, or a family-focused traveler, you can say “howdy” to a full list of must-dos.

First up: Historic Downtown Bryan. This is the heart and soul of the community and, as a recognized Texas Cultural District, it’s also home to a thriving community of artists and creators.

In addition to the arts and culture scene, you can find top-rated, locally owned restaurants plus signature events, eclectic boutiques, and antique shops here. Save the date for First Fridays, where the streets are transformed into one big stage for live music, unique performances, art demos, and more.

Calling all foodies, the Bryan Texas Taco Trail features dozens of authentic taquerias and Mexican restaurants, and even a few non-traditional and fusion taco offerings.

From the trendy birria at Don Chente to traditional pastor straight off the trompo at Taqueria Poblana, or even a Cubano taco complete with pulled pork and pickles at Proudest Monkey, there are so many incredible tacos to try.

When you sign up for your digital passport and check in at participating restaurants, you'll also earn free swag.

Save room for another incredible dining experience at Ronin Farm & Restaurant, where Chef Brian and Amanda Light’s Full Moon Dinners boast a nine-course, farm-to-table tasting menu that’s beautifully set in the forest.

Before the meal, you’ll get a tour of the Ronin family farm and then wrap up the night with a walk down a candlelit path to the herb garden for dessert, set underneath the full moon and the stars. It’s just as magical as it sounds.

Learn more about local African American cultural history and heritage at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Conceived by Bryan schoolteacher Mell Pruitt, the museum has grown from Pruitt’s personal archive of African American history in the area to a detailed collection that encompasses both ancient and modern history, including art and artifacts from Africa, exhibits on the Civil War and Civil Rights, and a gallery of work by contemporary Black artists. It’s all housed in a museum that’s built on the site of one of the first all-Black schools in the region.

With its convenient location right in the heart of the “Texas Triangle,” Bryan is easily accessible at the epicenter of the state’s five major metro areas.

See more of the top things to do in Bryan here, and get more info on how to indulge your inner foodie while in town here.