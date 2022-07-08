If you’re craving the perfect wine-themed getaway in North Texas, Grapevine scores major points. Considered the headquarters of Texas wine tasting, the city is home to a vibrant urban wine trail where you can savor strong, bold reds and crisp, clean whites — and everything in between.

A trendsetter in wine culture, Grapevine also boasts the annual GrapeFest, the Texas Wine Experience that’s not to be missed. The 36th annual event is scheduled for September 15-18, 2022.

But in addition to its award-winning sips, this destination is made for all kinds of summer fun.

For example, the 40th annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza is always a family-friendly hit, and save the date for next year's Main Street Fest, May 19-21, 2023. The annual festival boasts live-action shows, a craft beer experience, and live music.

Check into family-friendly hotels and resorts like the Gaylord Texan or the charming Hotel Vin, and check out shopping at Grapevine Mills before dining at Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall.

You can also get your fill of outdoor recreational activities at Lake Grapevine’s sprawling 8,000 acres, and find everything from boating, water-skiing, windsurfing, fishing, and camping to hiking and biking on nine miles of trails.

Step back in time in Historic Downtown Grapevine, with its collection of charming shops, restaurants, and art galleries. It’s also famous for the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, which creates unique memories for families on authentic 1920s Victorian coaches — there's even an adults-only Jazz Wine Train!

For more late-19th century life, head to the historic Nash Farm, which raises heritage breed livestock including Gulf Coast sheep, turkeys, and chickens and grows heirloom field crops and produce. Throughout the year, the farm hosts events and guided activities such as First Fridays, farm-to-fork dining experiences, and a Victorian Christmas.

And speaking of Christmas, let it be known that Grapevine is considered the Christmas Capital of Texas. With that title in mind, it's never too early to be looking forward to the winter holidays.

Whether you’re a North Texas staycationer, a weekend road-tripper, or up for a mini-adventure during a long layover at nearby Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Grapevine is your go-to.