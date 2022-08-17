Truly one-of-a-kind, Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio is the only Ultra-Accessible theme park in the world, designed with individuals with special needs in mind but created for people of all abilities to enjoy together.

Who is Morgan, you might be thinking? She is the catalyst, spark, and inspiration behind it all.

Morgan Hartman’s ability to smile through physical and cognitive special needs spurred her parents, Gordon and Maggie Hartman, to create a theme park in addition to other inclusive experiences and initiatives.

Therefore it’s apropos that the butterfly is the symbol of this unique destination, which provides the environment for others to soar to opportunity and success.

The completely wheelchair-accessible park features more than 25 Ultra-Accessible attractions, including rides, playgrounds, and other colorful, interactive draws.

And from its opening day in 2010, anyone with a special need has been admitted free of charge, no questions asked.

You can also create memories with family and friends aboard the Wonderland Express, as you travel through five different regions of the globe. Or catch a glimpse of San Antonio from above while riding the Whirling Wonder Ferris Wheel.

But it’s not just a theme park. The Wonderland campus has many other opportunities for exploration.

Make a splash at Morgan’s Inspiration Island

It’s always island time at this award-winning splash park that is an oasis of inclusion with revolutionary waterproof wheelchairs.

The tropical-island paradise features five colorful splash pads in Calypso Cove, a River Boat Adventure ride that ventures through a jungle setting with bird and animal sounds in the background, and colorful characters and tropical tunes at every turn.

Rainbow Reef, presented by Whataburger, is another attraction here with ultra accessibility in mind, as it offers a warmed-water experience to accommodate guests who may be unable to tolerate cooler water temperatures.

The reef is also brimming with interactive features, including a spouting octopus and an array of spraying seahorses, water tables, and sensory play elements.

Knock it out of the park at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports

Everyone can shoot hoops and score a touchdown at this three-acre sports center that offers fitness and fun for athletes of all ages and all abilities.

There’s a nearly endless lineup of ways to get in on the game, including a covered pavilion for basketball and volleyball, tennis and pickle ball courts, and football and softball fields.

Morgan’s Wonderland Sports has also been beautifully designed with maximum flexibility to meet the needs of various programs at any given time.

Laser-poured concrete ensures accessibility standards, while LED field lights assist guests with visual impairment and custom tinting minimizes heat during the summer months.

Explore more about the entire Morgan’s Wonderland experience.