Kids are back in school, the sun is setting a little earlier, and football season is just around the corner. But there’s still lots of summer fun left in Frisco, and plenty of time to check a few more boxes off your seasonal bucket list.

Plan a weekend trip to Frisco with these activities in mind:

Explore The Star District

The Star in Frisco, headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, sports more than 35 restaurants, shops, and specialty services.

Its delicious dining options currently include Mi Cocina, The Common Table, and Sushi Marquee, and The Star is dishing up a number of new restaurants that are opening throughout 2022.

One of the most recently opened is Lombardi Cucina Italiana, which has an atmosphere reminiscent of an open-air villa in Italy and a menu featuring authentic Italian cuisine with a modern touch.

Also now open are The Glen Restaurant and Monarch Stag (its adjacent scotch bar). The Glen Restaurant features hand-pressed craft cocktails, wine, scotch, and seafood, while Monarch Stag has food, live music, a cigar lounge, and scotch whisky and bourbon selections from around the world.

Coming soon is Tricky Fish, a polished-casual seafood restaurant that believes in great food and fresh ingredients simply prepared.

Also on the docket is Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, an upscale, Art Deco-inspired lounge with a tantalizing array of mixology cocktails, small bites, and music.

Finally, Sidecar Social is a fun, outdoor concept featuring craft cocktails and bites, games, karaoke, live music, TVs, and an all-season patio.

From unique sports fan stores to boutique shops and salons, The Star offers plenty of shopping opportunities.

Fans United is the ultimate shop where sports enthusiasts can find gear and accessories from their favorite teams (which is, of course, the Dallas Cowboys).

Flea Style is a 6,200-square-foot retail emporium filled with handmade, vintage, and one-of-a-kind lifestyle goods and clothing. Inside you'll also find the Hat Bar, where you can build your own custom hat.

Monkee’s is a new women’s boutique featuring shoes, clothing, and accessories, and is slated to open in 2022.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to lace up your football cleats and play for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Star Tours at The Star in Frisco give you the ultimate fan experience while providing an intimate peek at what it’s like to be part of America’s Team. After a hiatus, guided tours are back with three options for football fans.

Catch a game or two

Frisco is "The City That Plays" and the home of many of Dallas’ professional sports teams. Naturally, that means sports are happening all year round. In the summer, you can catch:

FC Dallas playing at Toyota Stadium — mark you calendars, as their last home game of the Major League Soccer season is on October 9.

Baseball’s regular season is winding down, with the Frisco RoughRiders playing their final home game at Riders Field on September 11. There’s no baseball experience quite like a summer’s day at Riders Field, especially with its lazy river, big enough to fit 1,267,973 baseballs.

Summer fun outside by the pool

There’s still lots of time to squeeze in a few more pool days this summer, and a weekend away at a hotel with a pool makes it even easier.

When it comes to hotels in Frisco with outdoor pools, you have plenty of choices. There are more than 25 hotels from which to choose, and most of them have refreshing pools outside so you can enjoy the fresh air and stay cool at the same time. Take your pick from:

The Hyatt Regency Frisco is connected to the 200 shops and restaurants of Stonebriar Centre if you’re looking to add some shopping to your weekend getaway. The pool here features comfortable poolside loungers available for easy booking.

Omni Frisco Hotel features an elevated pool overlooking Tostitos Championship Plaza, a Dallas Cowboys 50-yard replica turf field at The Star. You’re just steps away from year-round entertainment, including those tours of The Star we mentioned above.

There’s also The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, an ideal spot if you’re looking for a weekend of golf on the Fazio Course or want to stay at a hotel with a huge outdoor pool. A favorite amenity here is the giant twisting water slide, but for a more relaxed approach, hang out poolside in a private cabana or play backyard games on the event lawn.

Play volleyball at Frisco Rail Yard

Part food truck party, part backyard bash, part picnic, fully fun: Frisco Rail Yard is the place to be for hangouts with family and friends. This park features food from the top food trucks in the area, family-friendly outdoor games, live music, and entertaining events. This year, the park even has new sand volleyball courts to really replicate that beach vibe.

Soak up those last summer weeks with all that Frisco has to offer — visit the website for more vacation ideas.