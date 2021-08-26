Looking to fill your fall with fun and live music? You'll want to head to Port Aransas, which is hosting the Port A Live Music Fest September 17-19 and Texas SandFest October 15-17.

In September, groove to a variety of bands that span genres and generations as they perform at one-of-a-kind venues throughout town. With Port Aransas being only four hours from Austin, it's easy to make a long weekend of it.

World-renowned Jimmy Buffet cover band the Landsharks kicks it all off on Friday, followed by DJs, solo artists, and even karaoke over the next three days.

And did we mention there's a Taco & Margarita Trail? Just $7 gets you a signature margarita sample and street taco at participating local bars and restaurants, and you could even win a prize if you mark off every trail stop in the Visit Port Aransas app.

If you're looking to get away in October, that's perfect timing for Texas SandFest. The largest native-sand sculpture competition in the U.S. draws renowned sand sculptors and tens of thousands of visitors from around the world each year to Port Aransas.

It not only includes amazing sand sculptures but also food, live music, kids' activities, shopping for arts and crafts, apparel, jewelry, furniture, souvenirs, and more. Texas SandFest gives back by raising funds for local charities and scholarships for high school students.

Take a look at all that Port Aransas has to offer throughout the year, from fishing tournaments to shopping, dining, and more, by visiting the website.