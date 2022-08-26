In the heart of Brazoria County is Angleton, where you and your family will be within minutes of beaches, history, wildlife, and nightlife.

Forty-five minutes southwest of Houston on SH 288, the historic town has reinvented itself and is now stuffed with boutique shopping, live music, a farmers market, kart racing, crocodiles (you heard us), and so much more.

What to do in town

Stroll through historic brick stores downtown that now house unique shops and restaurants.

Tex-Mex is the state cuisine, and Angleton has no shortage of restaurants featuring fajitas and ceviche. You can also enjoy Italian food, sushi, Gulf seafood, Texas-style barbecue, and good old Southern home cooking.

Wander through the Peach Street Farmers Market each Saturday, where there's homegrown produce, baked treats, live entertainment, and handcrafted goods — or just pull up a chair and visit with some friendly local folks.

Looking for some boot-scootin’ and great Texas country music? The Dirty South offers live music several nights a week.

If golf is your thing, Mulligan’s Golf Center offers 54 bays on two levels. Select one of the most famous courses in the world, tap into some technological magic, and swing away.

Wave to the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin, when you visit his 72-foot statue park facing SH 288 at Munson Historical County Park.

Come for the Concert in the Park series every Friday in May and September — everyone brings their lawn chairs and coolers and sits out at Veterans Park to watch the local artists perform.

Angleton features plenty of parks, including a great natatorium with an awesome splash zone and slides. Check out Bates Park and enjoy a picnic lunch after a game of disc golf on the 18-hole course.

Don't miss nearby attractions

Angleton and the surrounding area have an abundance of attractions for everyone in the crew. Popular locations include:

• Brazoria County Museum

• Stephen F. Austin Statue

• Ring of Honor

• East Columbia Historical Homes

• Columbia Historical Museums

• Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historical Park

• Rosenwald School

• Lake Jackson Historical Museum

• Abner Jackson Plantation Site

Embrace the great outdoors

Being in such close proximity to the Gulf of Mexico offers visitors numerous outdoor activities or simply a great day at the beach. The Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge is another interesting location in the area.

In addition, Angleton is home to The Crocodile Encounter, the only reptile zoo in the Houston area, and MSR Houston, a premier racing facility for thrill-seekers and karting enthusiasts.

There's so much Angleton has to offer. Start planning your trip here — or contact Martha Eighme, director of communications and tourism, for sample itineraries, accommodations, restaurant options, and more.