Here's an insider secret: The best time to visit South Padre Island is the fall. The weather is phenomenal, the crowds have drifted away, and the sunrises and sunsets are still stunning.

Check out all the great things you can enjoy on this tropical Texas paradise during this time of year.

Next-level nightlife

There is great nightlife all over the island during the fall. After all, South Padre Island is where the #MusicMeetsTheBeach. Check out the live music scene at Longboards, with its nice big dance floor. Don’t miss their Latin nights, where you can hear some great performances that will have you spinning the night away.

New this year is SPI Cycle Pub, which combines music and pedaling for the ultimate "booze cruise."

Other great live music venues include the Isla Grand Beach Resort, Coconut Jack’s, Bar Louie South Padre Island, Harley’s Beer Garden, Laguna Bob’s, Louie’s Backyard, Clayton’s, and more.

A different kind of wildlife

You probably remember reading about the incredible work of volunteers that saved sea turtles last February during the massive cold-stun event. Meet the folks who coordinated that effort at Sea Turtle, Inc.

This not-for-profit organization rescues, rehabilitates, and releases injured sea turtles all year round. You can visit their facility on the island, meet some of the center’s permanent residents (turtles too injured to be released), and learn about the amazing volunteers who make it all possible.

If you prefer more teeth to your wildlife, head next door to the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center and Alligator Sanctuary. There, you’ll meet "Big Padre," a former Port Arthur resident alligator who is now more than 12 feet long and can be spotted leaping up for food during tours.

Hit the waves

Fall is the ideal time to enjoy the Gulf and Laguna Madre Bay, where the water is still warm enough for swimming, surfing, and jet skiing. Consider JetSki tours or take kite boarding lessons to mix your water time with some air time.

Want something a little more chill? SUP on the Bay is perfect. The water is generally calm and, if you time it right, you can enjoy a glorious view of the sunset, too.

Another favorite for insiders is a bayside dinner cruise. Southern Wave’s catamaran cruise takes place on a large, stable catamaran with an onboard chef grilling an all-you-can-eat beef and chicken fajita dinner with all the trimmings. There’s even a musician on board for entertainment.

Pets are welcome

Four-legged friends will find a ton to do on South Padre Island. There’s a whole list of pet-friendly places to stay and dine right on the South Padre website. Dogs on leashes are welcome on the beach, and there are plenty of places to dine outdoors so you don’t have to leave your best friend behind. Well-behaved pups can even visit Sea Turtle, Inc.

Make your plan

The best way to appease your inner adventurer is with a quick visit to SoPadre.com, where you’ll find great lodging deals and places to rent all your gear, plus be sure to get on the email list for updates.