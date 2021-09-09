If you think the beach is only for summer, think again. Port Aransas gets even better during the autumn, when the warm Gulf waters and 18 miles of uninterrupted shoreline still beckon.

There are numerous fun events in the fall, but Island Life is still sweet if you're just looking to relax and recharge. Consider these three major pluses to a later-in-the-year vacay:

Beach bonfires

Get cozy in the evening with a bonfire right on the glittering coast. There is nothing like roasting s’mores or chilling by an open fire as the waves lap the sand. Small fires are allowed on Port Aransas' beaches, though all fires must be completely extinguished before you leave.

Remember that glass bottles and containers are not allowed on the beach, and dispose of all waste in the designated bins. Take only memories and leave only footprints, y'all.

Space to spread out

As families retreat from the beach to head back to school and folks start planning holiday trips back home, you can take full advantage of the extra space. Claim even more sand to spread out your umbrellas, and bask in the sun on your beach towels.

Score amazing vacation rentals

Enjoy your pick of places to stay during the autumn, whether that's a cozy beach cottage, conventional hotel room, luxury condominium, or the privacy of your own beach house.

There are numerous vacation rentals big enough to house a large family or several friends, so this fall is a great time to start a new fall tradition on Texas' island.

Head to portaransas.org/fall for more vacation inspiration this fall.