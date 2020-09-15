With back-to-school in full swing, many families are already looking ahead to a much-needed vacation. But with COVID-19 concerns still top of mind, more people are discovering the glory of RV camping.

Oh, you don't have an RV? Not to worry — RVshare can help you rent one. The largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace has more than 100,000 vehicles available, with a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes. You can secure everything from a travel trailer to a luxury motorhome, all backed with sterling customer service from the RVshare team.

But now for the big question: Where are you headed?

Numerous state parks throughout Texas are welcoming socially distanced visitors, and it sounds mighty tempting to get away from it all and be one with nature right now.

All Texas state parks are currently open for day use and limited overnight stays, with day pass and camping reservations highly recommended to be made in advance. You can book an overnight stay up to three months in advance online or by calling 512-389-8900. You'll also want to check the alert map before you go, to make sure your specific park is still open and accepting visitors.

Face coverings are required inside all state park buildings, and six-foot social distancing is required. No groups larger than 10 people are allowed, except for families or people living in the same household.

Here's a glimpse at some of the parks you can explore, along with the amenities they offer:

Austin

Bastrop State Park (Bastrop)

Beuscher State Park (Smithville)

Blanco State Park (Blanco)

Inks Lake State Park (Burnet)

Lockhart State Park (Lockhart)

McKinney Falls State Park (Austin)

Pedernales Falls State Park (Johnson City)

At Bastrop State Park, you can fish in the half-acre Lake Mina, or bike or drive the 12 miles between Bastrop and Beuscher state parks.

Over at McKinney Falls State Park, you can hike or bike nearly nine miles of trails. Or you can go fishing in Onion or Williamson creeks; no fishing license is needed.

To the west, at Pedernales Falls State Park, you can go hiking or biking, do some canoeing or kayaking, or ride your horse.

Near Lake Travis and the Pedernales River, just a 45-minute drive from Austin in Spicewood, you'll find Open Air Resorts. Full RV hook-up sites are bolstered by included use of the pool, clubhouse, pickleball, ping pong, sand volleyball, playground, a stocked fishing pond, a large dog park, dog washing station, and much more.

Houston

Brazos Bend State Park (Needville)

Galveston Island State Park (Galveston)

Lake Livingston State Park (Livingston)

Village Creek State Park (Lumberton)

Activities at Brazos Bend State Park include hiking and biking, horseback riding, watching alligators, and fishing at one of the lakes or piers. You can even visit the Houston Museum of Science’s George Observatory.

Galveston Island State Park lets you stroll along the beach or splash in the waves. In addition, you can hunt for seashells and hike the trails and boardwalks.

At Sheldon Lake State Park and Environmental Learning Center, you can take advantage of a half-mile self-guided nature trail that passes 28 ponds with alligators and other wildlife, take in the panoramas from atop the 82-foot-high John Jacob Observation Tower, or simply immerse yourself in nature.

Also consider staying at Lone Star Jellystone RV Park in Waller, which is associated with the Lone Star Jellystone Park so the site is one big playground. Eric & Jay's RV Resort is another fun option, with complimentary programming, Wi-Fi, a pool, jacuzzi, stocked lake, gazebo grilling, and outdoor dining area, plus an upscale clubhouse with game room, sundries, spa-like shower rooms, a fitness facility, and laundry.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Cedar Hill State Park (Cedar Hill)

Cleburne State Park (Cleburne)

Dinosaur Valley State Park (Glen Rose)

Lake Tawakoni State Park (Wills Point)

Lake Mineral Wells State Park (Mineral Wells)

Lake Whitney State Park

Possum Kingdom State Park

Ray Roberts Lake State Park (Pilot Point)

Tyler State Park (Tyler)

Among the activities available at Cedar Hill State Park are fishing for largemouth black bass, crappie, and catfish at the 7,500-acre Joe Pool Lake and exploring the trails on bike or foot.

At Cleburne State Park, you can fish from a covered pier, and hike or bike on a six-mile trail loop.

To the north, at Ray Roberts Lake State Park near Denton, you can hang out at one of the four picnic pavilions, take off on a boat from Lake Ray Roberts Marina, or explore the 20-mile Greenbelt Corridor.

Mill Creek Ranch Resort in Canton helps redefine "roughing it," with complimentary concierge service, a lodge boasting game tables and a TV, fenced dog park, available Wi-Fi, pristine shower and laundry facilities, and a general store for stocking up on the essentials.

Ready to hit the road

Founded in 2013, RVshare is available in all 50 states and backed by a safe and secure booking platform. Renters get payment and fraud protection, plus 24/7 emergency roadside service and even free delivery where available, while owners get to list for free with the help of one-on-one rental coaching and are protected with renter verification and insurance coverage.

Most stays average $150 a night, and anyone with a driver's license can rent an RV (though all drivers must be 25 and up). One-way trips aren't out of the picture, and pets are welcome in specified vehicles. To rent an RV for your next road trip, click here.

---

Follow RVshare on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.