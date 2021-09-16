European-styled hotel checks into Southwest Austin with stunning Hill Country views

With the goal of redefining the hospitality landscape in Southwest Austin — and boasting the sweeping Hill Country views to boost that ambition — a contemporary, European-influenced hotel just minutes from downtown is set to open this fall.

AC Hotel Austin Hill Country, a Marriott property located at 7415 Southwest Parkway and anchoring the Lantana Place retail center, features 131 guest rooms and four suites that highlight modern design, sleek furnishings, open floor plans, and views of the Central Texas foothills that aim to offer guests moments of tranquility.

The five-story hotel, while perhaps embracing a less hurried approach than its sister property in downtown Austin, nevertheless is only about a 20-minute drive to the city center, giving AC Hotel Austin Hill Country that rare characteristic of feeling far removed from the hustle and bustle while also offering the ease of convenience.

Amenities at AC Hotel Austin Hill Country include complimentary Wi-Fi, luxury bath products, pet-friendly accommodations, a fitness center featuring Life Fitness equipment and a Peloton bike, an outdoor swimming pool with reservable cabanas, an outdoor deck furnished with lounge-style seating and a fire pit, complimentary onsite parking equipped with electric car-charging stations, and three meeting spaces.

Despite being slightly removed from the flurry of downtown life, the hotel is indeed an Austin property, and that means Texas-forward cuisine and crafted cocktails are essential. The hotel’s Salt + Stone Rooftop Bar, a covered, open-air, top-floor lounge will serve up expertly made cocktails, local beer and wine, and small plates — but, again, it is the panoramic Hill Country views that will likely impress guests the most.

Also available at AC Hotel Austin Hill Country will be AC Lounge, where guests can dine on tapas-inspired small bites and classic cocktails, as well as the AC Store, which will offer local grab-and-go treats. And with its proximity to Lantana Place, a local coffee shop, restaurants, and other shopping attractions are within walking distance from the new hotel.

Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group will manage the new hotel, and the official opening date will be announced soon.

To celebrate its grand opening, the hotel will offer a Hill Country getaway package (starting at $339 per night) available to book beginning October 1 and through the end of the year. The package will include two nights in a luxury suite, a $50 beverage and food credit for use at AC Lounge or Salt + Stone Rooftop Bar, a $50 gift card for dinner at nearby Carve American Grille, two complimentary movie passes to the Moviehouse & Eatery, and a $25 gift card to nearby Black Rock Coffee Bar. Reservations can be made online at www.acaustinhillcountry.com or by calling 512-551-4009.

And, in preparation for its opening, AC Hotel Austin Hill Country will host a “casting call,” aka job fair, on Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18 from 11 am-6 pm each day at the neighboring Moviehouse & Eatery. The property is looking to fill a variety of hotel and restaurant roles, from bartenders and room attendants to guest services agents and maintenance technicians. More info about open positions, benefits, bonuses, and incentives is available here.